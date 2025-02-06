How to watch The Kardashians season 6 online: episode release dates, streaming and more

TV's most famous reality family is back when The Kardashians season 6 hits screens, and the season begins on Thursday, February 6.

You probably know the drill at this point: The Kardashians is about the titular family as well as the Jenners, as we follow the ups and downs of their careers, romantic lives and family drama.

It's been six months since The Kardashians season 5 wrapped so there's a lot to catch up on. If you're behind, we'll help you figure out how to watch past seasons too.

But onto the main point of this article; here's how to watch The Kardashians season 6.

How to watch The Kardashians season 6 in the US

If you live in the US, you can watch The Kardashians season 6 by using the same streaming service that all the past seasons are currently on: Hulu.

The Kardashians will only play on Hulu, and at the time of writing there's no plan for it to play on cable or broadcast TV.

The first episode of season 6 of The Kardashians will hit the streamer on Thursday, February 6, and new episodes will arrive on that same day each week. There will be 10 episodes, which puts the finale air date as Thursday, April 10

To subscribe to Hulu, you need to pay $9.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier or $18.99 per month for its ad-free tier.

You can also get access through the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to the streamer and Disney Plus for $10.99 per month (and you can add in ESPN Plus for a little more). In addition, people who use certain tiers of the Hulu with Live TV cord-cutting service can also get access to Hulu's library.

How to watch The Kardashians season 6 in the UK

As there's no Hulu in the UK, you'll instead have to use Disney Plus in order to watch The Kardashians season 6. All past seasons of the show are also on Disney's streaming service.

Episodes of the series will land every Thursday from Thursday, February 6. The final one will land on Thursday, April 10.

You can sign up to Disney Plus for as litle as £4.99 per month, but that's for its ad-supported plan. For £7.99 you can get on the ad-free plan which will let you watch without being bombarded with adverts, and this tier also has an annual option at £79.99 per year.

How to watch The Kardashians season 6 in Australia

If you live in Australia, you can watch The Kardashians on Disney Plus, which is also where it's available in most countries around the world.

The premiere episode will be available to stream from Thursday, February 6, and then new ones will hit the streaming service weekly until Thursday, April 10.

You can sign up for Disney Plus from $13.99 per month, which is for its standard tier. There's a premium tier for $17.99 but this is for higher-res movie streaming.