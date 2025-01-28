The Kardashians season 6: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

The Kardashian/Jenner family is back once again to share more of their lives in The Kardashians season 6.

The sisters and their matriarch, Kris Jenner, return to let their fans get a glimpse into their lives as they deal with the ups and downs of romance, careers and of course, family. In the brand-new episodes, it looks like one of them may have an update about who she is dating, Khloé comes face-to-face with a blast from the past and, of course, the sisters have some sisterly disagreements.

Here's everything we know about The Kardashians season 6.

The Kardashians season 6 premieres on Thursday, February 6, on Hulu in the US. In the UK, the season premieres on the same day on Disney Plus.

The Kardashians is a Hulu original series in the US. Those hoping to watch previous and new episodes of the show need a subscription to either Hulu with Live TV , the Disney Plus Bundle or the standalone Hulu service. In the UK, episodes are available on Disney Plus .

The Kardashians season 6 premise

Here's an official synopsis of the new season:

"The Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones and new adventures. With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as moms and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives."

The Kardashians season 6 cast

Kim Kardashian on The Kardashians (Image credit: Disney)

Once again putting their lives on display for the world to see are Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Barker. The five sisters are of course joined by their mom Kris Jenner. As the six women continue to document their business and personal lives on camera, fans can expect to see extended family members and friends such as Scott Disick, Travis Barker and more. This time around, it looks like Lamar Odam will make a surprise appearance as well.

The Kardashians season 6 trailer

Here's a trailer for the new season.