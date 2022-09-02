Here's how you can watch The Masked Dancer UK 2022 as the bonkers show returns for its second outing.

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 sees another 12 acts donning a whole host of outlandish outfits and taking to the stage to show off their moves whilst we (and the judging panel) do our best to try and figure out which celebs are hiding inside.

This year's disguises look to be the wildest yet, with crazy characters like Onomatopoeia, Odd Socks, Tomato Sauce, Pearly King, Prawn Cocktail, Scissors, and Candlestick all trying their best to be crowned the next winner. But who's hiding inside each costume?

Here's how to watch The Masked Dancer UK so you can follow along and try to guess who's who!

How to watch The Masked Dancer UK 2022 in the UK

The Masked Dancer season 2 gets underway on Saturday, September 3 at 6.30 pm on ITV. This means you'll be able to live stream the show on the ITV Hub (opens in new tab). You can also catch up on the previous season and watch The Masked Singer on-demand if you miss the live broadcast.

How to watch The Masked Dancer UK online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch the latest season of The Masked Dancer online if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our colleagues at TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch The Masked Dancer UK in the US

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, we don't know whether the latest series of The Masked Dancer UK will be airing in the US. As soon as we learn any more we'll be sure to update this page.