How to watch The Match 2022 golf event online from anywhere

Biannual golf showdown The Match is back for its second... well, match of the year, with the December 10 showdown following a June 1 challenge in Nevada.

This event sees Tiger Woods play for the first time since the 2022 Open Championship, pairing with long-time pal Rory McIlroy, with the two men going against challengers Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth for a night of golfing.

This isn't just a battle between some of the best golfers in the world, but a chance for them all to raise money for charity, with Hurricane Ian being the cause of choice for this tournament.

If you're interested in watching The Match, this article can help you do so, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch The Match 2022 in the US

The Match begins at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

You can watch it on TNT, though simulcasts are also being hosted on TBS, truTV and HLN.

If your cable package doesn't offer one of those channels (or you don't have cable), most live TV streaming services have you covered. Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have all of them, as does Sling TV on its Blue plan (its Orange plan has TNT and TBS too). The only major exception is FuboTV, which has none of the channels.

If you're interested in additional supporting content, the Bleacher Report app has expansive coverage plans leading up to and during The Match.

How to watch The Match 2022 in the UK

In the UK, you have to be a night owl to watch The Match, as it begins at midnight on December 10.

The easiest way to watch The Match is via Discovery Plus, as the £6.99-per-month Entertainment and Sport package lets you stream Eurosport 2, which is airing the golf event.

How to watch The Match 2022 from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch The Match 2022, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets change your IP address to watch programming in a different location, meaning you can watch sporting events like this one (or other TV programs) even if you're away from where you would normally watch. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

The Match 2022: important information

When does The Match 2022 start? The Match starts at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on December 10 in the US; coverage starts at midnight in the UK.