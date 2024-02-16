How to watch the One Piece anime: stream the classic pirate anime show online

One of the most famous anime series of all time is One Piece, the manga-based pirate adventure series that recently saw success with a live-action adaptation on Netflix.

One Piece tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat pirates as they hunt for the most important treasure in the world, the One Piece, which bestows upon its owner the title of Pirate King.

Since debuting in Japan in 1999, One Piece has become a huge hit, with its latest season Egghead debuting in January 2024.

Whether you're looking to watch One Piece Egghead or catch up on the entire anime, here's how to watch One Piece online. Just be warned, as there are over 1,000 episodes for you to catch up on!

How to watch One Piece in the US

There are countless ways to watch One Piece in the US, though not all of them will have every episode.

Your first port of call should be either Netflix or Pluto TV. The former is the world's biggest streaming service, so there's a good chance you already have access, however it only has roughly half of One Piece on it. It's the first half, so good for playing catch-up, but not for recent fans. Pluto TV also has lots of One Piece and the bonus is that it's a free streaming service, so there's no financial commitment to watching this way.

Want to watch every episode, including the latest? Anime streaming service Crunchyroll has them all with English dubs, and it's currently enjoying weekly releases of the Egghead season. New episodes land on Saturdays at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

You'll need to sign up to Crunchyroll Premium to stream the episodes. This costs $7.99 per month for its Fan tier, and that's all you need to watch the show, but an extra $2 per month gives you more simultaneous streams and offline viewing. There's a 14-day free trial too, which should help the cost.

Select seasons of One Piece are also on Hulu, Hoopla and Funimation Now, but I'd recommend just using the above methods unless you already pay for these services.

How to watch One Piece in the UK

You don't need to wade through loads of streaming services to watch the One Piece anime in the UK, because it's only on one platform: Crunchyroll. As in the US, every episode of One Piece is on this anime streaming service, with weekly uploads at the same time as in the US (that converts to 2 am every Monday).

There's a 14-day free trial to Crunchyroll and after that it costs £4.99 per month for its Fan tier, the cheapest option available to you. £5.99 gets you the Mega Fan tier and the bonuses of this are offline viewing as well as the ability to stream on four devices simultaneously instead of just one.

New episodes of One Piece are slowly being added to Netflix, but only a handful for now, so Crunchyroll is still your best bet.

How to watch One Piece in Australia

Australia is another country that has One Piece on Netflix, though it's not the complete run of episodes. If you're already a Netflix subscriber and want to check out the anime, it's a great way to start, though you'll only get half-way through.

All of the episodes are available on Crunchyroll, which will be no surprise if you've read the rest of this article. New episodes come at 1 pm every Monday, and all 1,000+ existing ones are already there.

How to watch One Piece everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup to a region that doesn't have Crunchyroll, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like One Piece or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.