Of all the many The Walking Dead spin-offs we've seen so far, it's hard to deny that the most anticipated is The Ones Who Live, which answers some burning questions set up in the finale of the main series.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live brings back Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira's Michonne, two of the main characters from the main show, as they embark on an epic quest to reunite after the former's disappearance from the main show.

To finally get back to each other, they'll have to contend with the brutal Civil Republic Military, the changeable motives of the third returning character Jadis, and the hordes of walking dead that stand in their way.

Originally intended as a movie series, and then titled The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, The Ones Who Live is now the final title of the show, which debuts on Saturday, February 25.

Interested to see how the stories of these important TWD characters wrap up? Here's how to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live online or on TV.

How to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live in the US

You'll be able to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on cable or online.

Online, you'll be looking to the streaming service AMC Plus, which will be getting episodes of The Ones Who Live upon their cable air dates (see more below). Also, most of the rest of TWD is on the service.

AMC Plus costs $8.99 per month or $83.99 per year and a 7-day free trial is available for new customers.

On cable, you'll be watching on the AMC channel which will host the episodes at 9 pm ET/PT each Sunday (and then again an hour later) beginning on February 25. You can see the full schedule below.

If you don't have a cable plan with AMC included, several live TV streaming services include it with Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Philo TV all offering it as part of their line-up. If you need to buy a service for AMC, then Philo is your cheapest, as it costs $25 per month and offers a free trial too.

Episode 1: Years — Sunday, February 25

Episode 2: Gone — Sunday, March 3

Episode 3: Bye — Sunday, March 10

Episode 4: What We — Sunday, March 17

Episode 5: Become — Sunday, March 24

Episode 6: title TBC — Sunday, March 31

Can you watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live in the UK?

UK fans of The Walking Dead probably know what I'm going to say here: no, so far there's been no confirmed way to watch the show on any streaming service or broadcasters.

That's not a surprise since Dead City and Daryl Dixon also haven't made their way to the UK, and TWD fans are now missing on several series' worth of zombie action.

If this changes, we'll update the article, but it's been almost a year since Dead CIty came out and that's still unavailable. So you may have to look for alternative ways to watch...

How to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live in Australia

If you live in Australia, you'll be able to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live using the streaming service Stan, where it'll be making its home.

You'll only need to be on the $10-per-month Stan Basic plan to watch TWD but $16 gets you Stan Standard with HD streaming which we'd recommend. Stan Premium costs $21 per month and offers 4K on select titles, as well as more screens to watch on simultaneously.

You can sign up for Stan here.

How to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live in New Zealand

TWD fans who are based in New Zealand have a treat in store, because The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is available to watch for free in the country.

This is using the streaming service TVNZ+, which is ad-supported and doesn't require payment. Each episode of The Ones Who Live will arrive in New Zealand on the same day as they air on AMC in the US, and you can see the schedule above.

How to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite seasons of TWD or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.