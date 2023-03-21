How to watch the World Baseball Classic championship game: USA vs Japan

The 2023 World Baseball Classic comes to an end with a championship game between Team USA (5-1) and undefeated Team Japan (6-0) on Tuesday, March 21. Team USA walked away with a victory in the 2017 World Baseball Classic — will they be able to go back to back and win in 2023?

Almost every game in the 2023 World Baseball Classic has had the same energy and emotion you'd find in Game 7 of the World Series. Each country fought hard to get to the WBC in the first place and now the top two teams will face off in a championship game that's sure to be a game for the ages.

Here's what you need to know to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic championship game.

What time is the WBC championship game?

The championship game of the World Baseball Classic airs Tuesday, March 21, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

How to watch the WBC championship in the US

US viewers can watch the championship game of the World Baseball Classic on FS1.

FS1 isn't always included through cable TV subscriptions, so check with your provider to make sure you have them. Fox does not have its own streaming service, but if you are a subscriber to a traditional or live TV streaming service that carries the network, you can use that login to get the game on the Fox Sports app.

If you've cut the cord, you can access FS1 through many live streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

How to watch the WBC championship game in the UK

UK viewers can stream the World Baseball Classic live on BT Sports. You need the Sport tier, which is currently reduced until the end of March. It temporarily costs £18 per month for a 24-month contract, and you can find the details and sign up here (opens in new tab).

The channel BT Sport 2 will be showing the live World Baseball Classic from 11 pm UK on March 21, until 2:30 am the next day.

How to watch WBC championship from anywhere

If you're keen to watch WBC but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

2023 WBC championship game preview

Team USA played in Pool C with Mexico, Colombia, Canada and Great Britain. The 2023 Team USA lineup features a plethora of MLB All-Stars including Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Kyle Schwarber, Paul Goldschmidt and Trea Turner, whose grand slam in the quarterfinals helped secure the team's spot in the semifinals.

USA finished pool play with a 3-1 record; their only loss came from an 11-5 rout handed to them by Team Mexico on March 12. After a 9-7 win over Venezuela in the quarterfinals, Team USA moved on to the semifinals against Cuba, where they punched their ticket to the WBC championship game after a decisive 14-2 victory.

On the other side of the bracket is Team Japan, who went undefeated throughout pool play and notched wins against Korea, Australia, China and Czech Republic. They faced Italy in the quarterfinals and came away with a big 9-3 win, but it was their victory in the semifinals against Mexico that had people talking.

After being down most of the game, Japan rallied with a three-run homer to tie the game. Mexico answered with a run in the 8th inning, leaving the door open for Shohei Ohtani to get a clutch lead-off double to start the 9th inning. The next batter was hit by a pitch, clearing the way for a walk-off two-run double from Munetaka Murakami to give Japan a 6-5 over Mexico and a spot in the championship game.

Now, baseball fans will be in for a treat as Los Angeles Angels teammates and fellow All-Stars, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani will face off for the title. The two teams are evenly matched in almost every way; Japan has a combined total of 53 runs on 61 hits, with seven home runs and 52 RBI, while Team USA finished pool play and the playoff games with 49 runs on 63 hits, 10 home runs and 47 RBI.

As of this writing, Shota Imanaga is set to take the mound for Team Japan, while the Team USA starter is yet to be determined. After Monday's semifinal game, Ohtani told reporters he'd be ready to step in if need be and it's safe to assume that fellow All-Star Yu Darvish will also be available for relief.

What to know about the WBC 2023 championship game

Where is the World Baseball Classic championship game played? The World Baseball Classic championship game takes place at loanDepot Park in Miami. Miami was where the WBC Pool D teams played, including Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Israel and Nicaragua.