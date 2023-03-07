World Baseball Classic 2023: how to watch, teams, schedule and more
Baseball players from around the world come together to face off in the World Baseball Classic.
The World Baseball Classic returns this spring with teams from 20 countries vying for the title. While Major League Baseball gears up for the season, many players will be leaving spring training to join international teams in hopes of bringing home a big win.
While Team USA expects to make an impact at the WBC, it's anyone's guess as to which country will come out on top. Shohei Ohtani and Yu Darvish will represent Team Japan while the Dominican Republic team is stacked with players like Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Wander Franco lining up behind their designated hitter and team general manager, Nelson Cruz (opens in new tab).
It's also a huge occasion for Team Great Britain as they make their first-ever WBC appearance. And there are already lots of fans cheering for the underdog Czech Republic team that's made up of baseball enthusiasts who are not professional athletes. In fact, their team is made up of financial analysts, teachers and firemen and they're a lot of fun to watch.
Here's everything you need to know about the World Baseball Classic 2023.
How to watch the World Baseball Classic 2023 in the US
Fans in the US can tune into the World Baseball Classic on the Fox Sports and Fox Deportes family of channels, including FS1 and FS2. A small number of games will also be available to stream on Tubi.
Fox is carried by all cable TV providers, so you can watch your local Fox station. Another option is a TV antenna, which can receive all local station signals, including Fox. FS1 and FS2 aren't always included through cable TV subscriptions, so check with your provider to make sure you have them.
If you've cut the cord, you can access Fox stations through many of live streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
Fox does not have its own streaming service, but if you are a subscriber to a traditional or live TV streaming service that carries the network, you can use that login to get the game on the Fox Sports app.
How to watch the World Baseball Classic in the UK
UK baseball fans can watch the World Baseball Classic on BT Sport.
World Baseball Classic 2023 teams and pools
There are four pools of teams (opens in new tab) playing in the World Baseball Classic. Each pool plays in a pre-determined city for the early rounds before moving on to the quarterfinals in either Tokyo or Miami.
Pool A (March 8-12 in Taichung, Taiwan)
Chinese Taipei
Netherlands
Cuba
Italy
Panama
Pool B (March 9-13 in Tokyo)
Japan
Korea
Australia
China
Czech Republic
Pool C (March 11-15 in Phoenix)
USA
Mexico
Colombia
Canada
Great Britain
Pool D (March 11-15 in Miami)
Puerto Rico
Venezuela
Dominican Republic
Israel
Nicaragua
World Baseball Classic 2023 schedule
CLASSIC POOL PLAY
March 7
Cuba at Netherlands, 11 pm ET/8 pm PT, FS1
March 8
Panama at Chinese Taipei, 6 am ET/3 am PT, FS2
Australia at Korea, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, FS1
Panama at Netherlands, 11 pm ET/8 pm PT, FS2
March 9
China at Japan, 5 am ET/2 am PT, FS1
Italy at Cuba, 6 am ET/3 am PT, Tubi
Czech Republic at China, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, Tubi
Cuba at Panama, 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT, FS1
March 10
Korea at Japan, 5 am ET, 2 am PT, FS1
Italy at Chinese Taipei, 6 am ET/3 am PT, Tubi
China at Australia, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, FS2
Panama at Italy, 11 pm ET/8 pm PT, FS1
March 11
Czech Republic at Japan, 5 am ET/2 am PT, FS1
Netherlands at Chinese Taipei, 6 am ET/3 am PT, FS2
Nicaragua at Puerto Rico, 12 pm ET/9 am PT, FS2
Colombia at Mexico, 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT, Fox
Dominican Republic at Venezuela, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, FS1
Great Britain at USA, 10 pm ET/7pm PT, Fox
Czech Republic at Korea, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, FS1
Chinese Taipei at Cuba, 11 pm ET/8 pm PT, FS2
March 12
Japan at Australia, 6 am ET/3 am PT, FS1
Netherlands at Italy, 7 am ET/4 am PT, FS2
Nicaragua at Israel, 12 pm ET/9 am PT, FS2
Great Britain at Canada, 3 pm ET/noon PT, FS1
Venezuela at Puerto Rico, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, FS1
Mexico at USA, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, FS1
Australia at Czech Republic, 11 pm ET/8 pm PT, FS2
March 13
Korea at China, 6 am ET/3 am PT, FS2
Dominican Republic at Nicaragua, noon ET/9 am PT, FS2
Colombia at Great Britain, 3 pm ET/noon PT, FS2
Israel at Puerto Rico, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, FS1
Canada at USA, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, FS1
March 14
Nicaragua at Venezuela, noon ET/9 am PT, FS2
Canada at Colombia, 3 pm ET/noon PT, FS2
Israel at Dominican Republic, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, FS1
Great Britain at Mexico, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, FS1
March 15
Venezuela at Israel, noon ET/9 am PT, FS2
Mexico at Canada, 3 pm ET/noon PT, FS2
Puerto Rico at Dominican Republic, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, FS1
USA at Colombia, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, FS1
QUARTERFINALS 1: TOKYO
March 15
Game 1: Pool B Runner-Up vs Pool A Winner
March 16:
Game 2: Pool A Runner-Up vs Pool B Winner
QUARTERFINALS 2: MIAMI
March 17
Game 3: Pool C Runner-Up vs Pool D Winner
March 18
Game 4: Pool D Runner-Up vs Pool C Winner
SEMIFINALS AND CHAMPIONSHIP: MIAMI
March 19
Semifinal 1 (Quarterfinals Game 1 vs Quarterfinals Game 3)
March 20
Semifinal 2 (Quarterfinals Game 2 vs Quarterfinals Game 4)
March 21
Championship
More on the World Baseball Classic 2023
Who is playing in the World Baseball Classic 2023?
Every World Baseball Classic features talented rosters of players from around the globe, but there's something very special about the 2023 slate of players.
According to WBC player eligibility rules (opens in new tab), a player can choose which team he wants to represent if he qualifies. Some of the qualifying factors include being born in the designated country or having a parent who was born there. That's how you end up having players like US-born Manny Machado and Freddie Freeman playing for the Dominican Republic and Canada, respectively.
Let's take a look at some of the big names playing in the World Baseball Classic 2023:
- Yu Darvish, Team Japan
- Shohei Ohtani, Team Japan
- Ha-Seong Kim, Team Korea
- Julio Urias, Team Mexico
- Juan Soto, Team Dominican Republic
- Wander Franco, Team Dominican Republic
- Jose Altuve, Team Venezuela
- Xander Bogaerts, Team Netherlands
- Mike Trout, Team USA
- J.T. Realmuto, Team USA
- Pete Alonso, Team USA
- Mookie Betts, Team USA
- Kyle Schwarber, Team USA
- Mike Piazza, Team Italy manager
How often is the World Baseball Classic played?
The World Baseball Classic is played every four years.
It has been six years since the last time the Classic was played in 2017, after the global pandemic cancelled plans for it to take place as scheduled in 2021.
Where is the World Baseball Classic 2023 being held?
The World Baseball Classic will play out across four locations in 2023:
Phoenix, Ariz. (Chase Field)
Miami (LoanDepot Park)
Taichung, Taiwan (CTBC Bank Park)
Tokyo (Tokyo Dome)
The Semifinals and Championship games will be held at LoanDepot Park in Miami.
