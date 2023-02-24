It seems like only yesterday that the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series . But now that the weather is warming up, all 30 MLB teams have reported to either Florida's Grapefruit League or Arizona's Cactus League for Spring Training to get ready for MLB Opening Day at the end of March.

For the diehard baseball fans who just can't wait that long to see their team in action, we have everything you need to know about how to watch 2023 MLB Spring Training games.

Where to watch 2023 MLB Spring Training games

If you can't make it out to Florida or Arizona, you might be wondering how to watch your team at Spring Training. Thankfully, you have some options.

Every team will broadcast at least some of their games in their home markets, and we've compiled the broadcast schedules for each team below. While you're there you can also see which games are available on the radio or streaming on a team's website if it's not being televised.

Fans who subscribe to MLB.TV (opens in new tab) can watch several out-of-market games live, either online or on a supported device. Not all games will be broadcast on MLB.TV because they have to be televised to begin with; if a team isn't televising the game, it won't be available to watch on MLB.TV.

There will also be four nationally televised games on ESPN.

How to watch 2023 MLB Spring Training games on ESPN

This season there are four nationally televised 2023 MLB Spring Training broadcasts on ESPN. The four games will be broadcast live from Florida's Grapefruit League February 27-March 2, with coverage for all games beginning at 1 pm ET/10 am PT.

The games include the following:

Monday, February 27: Mets vs Cardinals

Tuesday, February 28: Astros vs Mets

Wednesday, March 1: Nationals vs Yankees

Thursday, March 2: Phillies vs Red Sox

ESPN is a cable TV channel that's included in many cable TV packages. It's also available through streaming services including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

Spring training games are also available to stream on ESPN Plus, which you can sign up for as a standalone service, with the Disney Bundle or as a feature to Hulu with Live TV.

How to watch 2023 MLB Spring Training games by team

Each MLB team has its own TV licenses within its broadcast area, and that means that there are a certain number of games that will be televised. To watch your local market team, find the regional sports network that they air games on and see if that is available on either your traditional pay-TV service or if a live TV streaming service carries the channel.

If a game you want to watch is outside your TV market, you might be able to watch the game on MLB.TV, so be sure to check the schedule.

Also note that while only certain games are televised in your local market, there are other ways to watch (or listen), including webcasts on the team's website or on the local radio.

Again, it's best to check the schedule to see the broadcast schedule for each game so we’ve included links to all 30 teams' broadcast schedules for Spring Training for your convenience.

American League Teams

Baltimore Orioles (opens in new tab) (Grapefruit League)

Boston Red Sox (opens in new tab) (Grapefruit League)

Chicago White Sox (opens in new tab) (Cactus League)

Cleveland Guardians (opens in new tab) (Cactus League)

Detroit Tigers (opens in new tab) (Grapefruit League)

Houston Astros (opens in new tab) (Grapefruit League)

Kansas City Royals (opens in new tab) (Cactus League)

Los Angeles Angels (opens in new tab) (Cactus League)

Minnesota Twins (opens in new tab) (Grapefruit League)

New York Yankees (opens in new tab) (Grapefruit League)

Oakland Athletics (opens in new tab) (Cactus League)

Seattle Mariners (opens in new tab) (Cactus League)

Tampa Bay Rays (opens in new tab) (Grapefruit League)

Texas Rangers (opens in new tab) (Cactus League)

Toronto Blue Jays (opens in new tab) (Grapefruit League)

National League Teams

Arizona Diamondbacks (opens in new tab) (Cactus League)

Atlanta Braves (opens in new tab) (Grapefruit League)

Chicago Cubs (opens in new tab) (Cactus League)

Cincinnati Reds (opens in new tab) (Cactus League)

Colorado Rockies (opens in new tab) (Cactus League)

Los Angeles Dodgers (opens in new tab) (Cactus League)

Miami Marlins (opens in new tab) (Grapefruit League)

Milwaukee Brewers (opens in new tab) (Cactus League)

New York Mets (opens in new tab) (Grapefruit League)

Philadelphia Phillies (opens in new tab) (Grapefruit League)

Pittsburgh Pirates (opens in new tab) (Grapefruit League)

San Diego Padres (opens in new tab) (Cactus League)

San Francisco Giants (opens in new tab) (Cactus League)

St. Louis Cardinals (opens in new tab) (Grapefruit League)