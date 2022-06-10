How to watch UFC 275: Glover Teixeria vs Jiri Prochazka

UFC 275 is a packed fight card with the main event featuring Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka — a closely matched title bout between two very different MMA fighters that sports fans will want to watch this fight live from Singapore.

Glover Teixeira is the oldest current champion in the UFC and has spent 10 years grinding away in the promotion. Jiri Prochazka is in only his third UFC fight and if he wins he'd be the youngest current champion in the entire UFC. Which extreme will reign supreme and become the new Light Heavyweight champ?

Read on to find out how you can watch UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka from anywhere, as well as a preview of all the big fights from this busy event.

When is UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka?

UFC 275 is on Saturday, June 11.

What time is UFC 275 in the US and UK?

Prelim coverage of UFC 275 begins at 6 pm ET/1 am UK.

begins at 6 pm ET/1 am UK. Main event coverage starts at 10 pm ET/3 am UK.

starts at 10 pm ET/3 am UK. The Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka fight is scheduled to start at midnight ET/5 am UK.

Where is UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka?

The Teixeira vs Prochazka Light Heavyweight title fight is being held in the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang, Singapore.

How to watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka in the US

US sports fans who want to watch UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka will need ESPN Plus in order to buy this pay-per-view event.

ESPN Plus is available for $6.99 per month as a standalone service or it can be an add-on channel for a standalone Hulu account, again for $6.99 per month. ESPN Plus is also now included as standard on Hulu with Live TV, which starts at $69.99 per month. ESPN is also part of the Disney Bundle (along with Disney Plus and Hulu) for $13.99 per month.

Along with ESPN Plus, sports fans will need to purchase the UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka pay-per-view additionally for $74.99. If you are new to the service, you can bundle this pay-per-view with a year of ESPN Plus for $99.98 total. You also have the option to bundle UFC 275 with the Disney Bundle to get one month and the big fight for $89.98.

The Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka fight is exclusive to ESPN Plus and can’t be purchased in the US on any cable or satellite service.

UFC fans can watch the UFC 275 prelims on ESPN, requiring no additional pay-per-view fee. ESPN is available on all of the top live TV streaming services (FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV) and is a cable option on numerous traditional cable/satellite pay-TV services.



Just remember that the prelims on ESPN do not include the main card or the Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka fight.

How to watch UFC 275 in the UK

UK fight fans can live stream UFC 275 exclusively on BT Sport (opens in new tab) by signing up for a no-contract BT Sport Pass. For £25 a month, you can watch UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and more.

The BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka starts at 1 am UK, Sunday, June 12, with the main card starting at 3 am UK.

Watch the event in the BT Sport Box Office app (available for iOS and Android), or on the BT Sport website.

UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka preview

Glover Teixeira (33-7) is the UFC Lightweight champion and is making his first defense after winning the title last fall in stunning fashion. In his 40th professional fight, Teixeira became the oldest man to win his first championship by beating Jan Blachowicz. Glover dominated the fight, eventually landing a left hook flush that complete changed the fight, leading to the rear-naked choke ending. Now he takes his title and a six fight win streak into a defense against the fast rising Prochazka.

Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1) is the second ranked UFC featherweight contender, impressive for a fighter that’s only been in the UFC for two fights. Prochazka has had a long successful career coming up in other promotions, including an 11-1 record in Rizin. He made his highly anticipated jump to the UFC in July of 2020. Prochazka then extended his winning streak to 12 and his knockout streak to 10 against Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes. Now this former Rizen champ hopes he can become the youngest current UFC champion by dethroning the oldest one. Will youth or experience rule the night?

UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka prediction

Glover Teixeira is a slight favorite at -200 to win this championship match over Jiri Prochazka.

UFC 275: Shevchenko vs Santos — championship fight preview

The co-main event features another title match as Valentina Shevchenko (22-3) defends her Women’s Flyweight championship against Taila Santos (19-1). Schevchenko has been beyond dominant at flyweight, with six successful title defenses over her three and a half year reign as champion. Expect to see her rely heavily on her signature kickboxing skills against Santos, who has taken four of her five UFC fights all the way to the judges.

UFC 275: Zhang vs Jedrzejczyk 2 — rematch preview

UFC 275 also features a rematch of one of the greatest MMA fights in recent history — Zhang vs Jedrzejczyk 2. These two former champions went five brutal hard-fought rounds giving each other hell. In the end, it was Zhang who took the split decision, but fans praised these women and demanded more. Now they’re both back and ready to go to war again, where the winner will be next in line for current champ Carla Esparza.

UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka fight card

The full UFC 275 fight card, subject to change as always, is as follows:

Main Card

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka

Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos

Weili Zhang vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Rogerio Bontorin vs Manel Kape

Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev

Prelims

Choi Seungwoo vs Josh Culibao

Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun

Hayisaer Maheshate vs Steve Garcia

Andre Fialho vs Jake Matthews

Early Prelims

Kyung Ho Kang vs Danaa Batgerel

Liang Na vs Silvana Juarez

Ramona Pascual vs Joselyne Edwards