How to watch Welsh Grand National 2023: live stream the horse race online

A handicap steeplechase at which the 23 fences at least provide relief from the heavy Chepstow Racecourse turf, the Welsh Grand National is 3 miles, 6 furlongs and 130 yards (6,154 metres) of pure pain. It's notoriously difficult to predict at the best of times, but the withdrawal of pre-race favorite Monbeg Genius has cast the gates wide open.

The Welsh Grand National 2023 live stream is free on ITVX in the UK. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch Welsh Grand National 2023 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

7-year-old Monbeg Genius, owned by Doug Barrowman and his wife Michelle Mone, who have both been in the headlines recently, pulled out last Thursday with an abscess. Super Survivor, trained by Jamie Snowden, has since been installed as the new favorite.

Iwilldoit, who triumphed at Chepstow two years ago, is also in contention, albeit lumbered with the top weight of 12 stones. No horse has ever won the Welsh Grand National under such a load, with 2016 victor Native River coming closest carrying a handicap of 11 stones 12 pounds.

Freddie Gingell is expected to ride atop Complete Unknown at a race that will be dedicated to his late mother, Kim Gingell, while her brother Joe Tizzard will be represented in the field by The Big Breakaway.

If you're a keen racing fan, you'll want to know how to watch the 2023 Welsh Grand National. We've got all the information below.

How to watch Welsh Grand National 2023 in the UK for free

In the UK, the action from the 2023 Welsh Grand National is being shown by ITV4, with coverage beginning at 12.45 pm UK ahead of the main race at 2.50 pm.

ITVX works across a range of different devices, including computers, phones and tablets, letting you live stream any ITV channel any way you want to. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details.

ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Welsh Grand National 2023 in Australia

Sky Racing 1 will be providing coverage of the 2023 Welsh Grand National in Australia. Just be warned that the main race is set to begin at 1.50 am AEDT on Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

You'll need a Foxtel Sports subscription to access Sky Racing 1. This costs $77 per month, though there's a discount if you commit to a year's plan, which averages out at $58.60 each month. Some of Foxtel's top-end bundles, like Premium or Platinum Plus, also include sports streaming but they cost more than the Sports package. Use Foxtel's app to stream instead of watching on TV if you'd rather watch online.

You can find all of the Foxtel plans here.

Not in Australia right now? Get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a moment of the action.

Can you watch Welsh Grand National 2023 in the US?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the 2023 Welsh Grand National will be shown in the US.

How to watch Welsh Grand National 2023 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup, you might run into some problems if you try to watch the Welsh Grand National. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can watch events like Welsh Grand National 2023 even if it's not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What you need to know about the Welsh Grand National

Who are the 2023 Welsh Grand National runners and riders? There are 22 confirmations at the time of writing:

Iwilldoit — TBC — Sam Thomas

Complete Unknown — TBC — Paul Nicholls

The Big Breakaway — TBC — Joe Tizzard

The Galloping Bear — TBC — Ben Clarke

Iron Bridge — TBC — Jonjo O'Neill

Nassalam — TBC — Gary Moore

Ashtown Lad — TBC — Dan Skelton

Chambard — TBC — Venetia Williams

Truckers Lodge — TBC — Paul Nicholls

Only The Bold — TBC — David Pipe

Fontaine Collonges — TBC — Venetia Williams

Iceo Madrik — TBC — David Pipe

Super Survivor — TBC — Jamie Snowden

Autonomous Cloud — TBC — Fergal O'Brien

Amateur — TBC — John Flint

Charlie Uberalles — TBC — Dianne Sayer

Wayfinder — TBC — Rebecca Curtis

Blade Runner — TBC — Chris Gordon

Max Dynamo — TBC — Emma-Jane Bishop

Domaine De L'Isle — TBC — Sean Curran

Didero Vallis — TBC — Venetia Williams

Not Sure — TBC — Kerry Lee

Where does the Welsh Grand National take place? The Welsh Grand National is held at Chepstow Racecourse in Monmouthshire, Wales. The race takes place over a distance of 6,154 meters, which is 3 miles, 6 furlongs and 130 yards, and incorporates 23 fences.

What is the prize for the Welsh Grand National? The Welsh Grand National 2023 purse is $150,000, £85,425 of which will go to the winner.

What is the 2023 Welsh Grand National schedule? The Welsh Grand National will be the sixth of eight races taking place at Chepstow Racecourse on Wednesday: (All times ET)

7 am: Maiden Hurdle, 2m 3.5f

7.30 am: Novices' Hurdle, 2m

8.05 am: Handicap Chase, 2m 3.5f

8.40 am: Handicap Hurdle, 2m 7.5f

9.10 am: Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m

9.50 am: Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase, 3m 6.5f

10.25 am: Handicap Chase, 2m 11y

10.55 am: Open NH Flat Race, 2m 11y

