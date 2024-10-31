How to watch West Indies vs England and live stream 1st ODI 2024 online or on TV

Fresh off a losing Test series in Pakistan, England continue their international cricket roadshow with a three-match ODI series in the Caribbean. It starts with the 1st West Indies vs England ODI live stream on Thursday, October 31.

Below are all the details for West Indies vs England live streaming services in the US and UK. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch WI vs ENG live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

After a dismal 2023 World Cup, the England white ball set up is still in rebuild mode ahead of Brendon McCullum taking the coaching reins in January. There were glimmers of excellence in the 3-2 series defeat to Australia that marked the end of the English summer, including some individual heroics from huge-hitting all-rounder Liam Livingstone that has propelled him into the captain's seat left vacant by the perma-injured Jos Buttler.

The West Indies have played six ODIs in 2024 and lost five of them, seeing them slip to a disappointing 10th in the world rankings. Only on Saturday did they complete their first win of the year in a dead rubber in Sri Lanka, and they'll take a lot of heart from the 102* that opener Evin Lewis smashed off 61 runs and Matthew Forde's frugal bowling performance.

You only have to go back 11 months since the last ODI series between these sides. That time the hosts won a closely fought contest 2-1, with current captain Shai Hope's 192 runs making him player of the series. But England have whitewashed the Windies in Tests since then, so the momentum is probably with the tourists.

The result is a tough one to predict. But what we can tell you is all the information you need to get an West Indies vs England 1st ODI live stream and watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

When does the West Indies vs England 1st ODI begin?

The 1st West Indies vs England ODI live stream takes place on Thursday, October 31.

The start time is at 2 pm AST local time, which is 6 pm UK / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

1st ODI: Thursday, October 31 — Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda

Thursday, October 31 — Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda 2nd ODI: Saturday, November 2 — Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda

Saturday, November 2 — Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda 3rd ODI: Wednesday, November 6 — Kensington Oval, Barbados

All you need to know about West Indies vs England

What are the West Indies vs England ODI squads? West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh England: Liam Livingstone (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Michael Pepper, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner

What is the West Indies vs England 1st ODI venue? The 1st West Indies vs England ODI is taking place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in the parish of Saint George in Antigua and Barbuda. Named for one of the all time greats of West Indies cricket, it holds a capacity of 10,000 having been built in 2007. Its two ends are named after two other Antiguan legends — Andy Roberts and Curtly Ambrose. Like in this series, these teams played a pair of games at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium last December, sharing the spoils with one win apiece.

Where are England cricket touring in winter 2024? In addition to the three ODIs, England will also play five T20s against West Indies on this tour. After that, they have a three-Test series in New Zealand and then head to India in the new year for eight white balls games (five T20s and three ODIs).

What is the head-to-head record between West Indies vs England? Head-to-head in ODI only Played: 105

WI won: 46

ENG won: 53

No result: 6