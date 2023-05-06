How to watch WWE Backlash online: live stream the wrestling showdown

On Saturday, May 6, the next big wrestling event is due to take place: WWE Backlash, the annual post-Wrestlemania event, is scheduled to bring some of the biggest names in Raw and Smackdown back to the ring.

Backlash is set to take place in Puerto Rico, marking the first WWE event to be held in the US' unincorporated island territory in over 18 years.

With a stacked fight card, a big-name celebrity appearance in the form of rapper Bad Bunny and lots of bad blood between the competing wrestlers, the fight night is set to be a must-watch for WWE fans. So here's how to watch WWE Backlash online, including what you need to know about the event.

How to watch WWE Backlash in the US

The easy way for you to watch WWE Backlash in the US is by using streaming service Peacock, as the event is airing on the streaming service, which has a starting price of $4.99 per month.

Backlash is set to begin at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

How to watch WWE Backlash in the UK

In the UK you've got two choices for watching WWE Backlash — if you think you can manage its start time at 1 am on Sunday, May 7.

First, you can use the WWE Network to watch the event. This WWE-owned streaming service costs £9.99 monthly and is showing the event live. You can sign up here (opens in new tab).

If you don't want a subscription to WWE Network and don't mind paying a slightly higher price, for £14.95 you can buy a pay-per-view stream from BT Sports. You can find that here (opens in new tab).

How to watch WWE Backlash anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch WWE Backlash, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your major sporting events like WWE or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

WWE Backlash 2023 fight card

