Hulu launches a $2 plan for college students

Hulu has created a new subscription plan aimed exclusively at college students, and it is dirt-cheap.

For just $1.99 a month, you can get access to the unlimited, ad-supported plan. This is a $4 discount from the normal plan with ads. So, it nets you access to a huge range of entertainment whilst you’re studying at a fraction of the real price. It’s got to be one of the most cost-effective ways of keeping up with your favorite shows whilst you’re in college.

There are only two major downsides: one is that there is no free trial if you sign up to Hulu with the student plan, and the other is that you cannot combine the student discount with another package like the Disney bundle.

Apart from that, sign-up sounds easy. According to Hulu's site, you are eligible for this new plan "if you are currently enrolled at a Title IV accredited US college or university and your enrollment is verified by our partner, SheerID." Sign up for a Hulu account online, verify with SheerID and a .edu email address, and then download the app and you’ll be good to go!

If you’re already a Hulu subscriber, you can change your subscription plan to this cheaper one if you fit the criteria, too! To learn more about the brand-new plan, or how to subscribe to it, head to Hulu.com/student.

Here’s what the Hulu press release has to say:

‘Starting today, eligible students over the age of 18 can sign up for the deal and watch Hulu’s full streaming library of movies and TV shows for a 65% discount, while their student enrollment status remains verified. Whether watching the latest episode of a Hulu Original on a study break, bingeing entire seasons of fan-favorite comedies and reality TV, or planning the next roommate movie night, Hulu has something for everyone.

Typically $5.99/per month, Hulu’s ad-supported plan gives viewers unlimited, on-demand access to a massive streaming TV library of hit shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Bachelor, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Family Guy, along with acclaimed Hulu Originals including Pen15, Little Fires Everywhere, Ramy, Animaniacs and Solar Opposites.’