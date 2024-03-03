I Am Jackie O documentary special is airing on TV tonight

A First Lady, a fashion idol and a famous widow, she was one of the most recognizable women on the planet, but a new-to-TV documentary manages to reveal the woman behind one of the most important cultural icons in American history: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

I Am Jackie O—a non-fiction film centered on the famous socialite, book editor and wife of President John F. Kennedy—makes its long-awaited television premiere on The CW on Sunday, March 3 from 7 pm to 9 pm ET. The documentary film is readily available for anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or TV antenna that receives local station signals, as well as live TV streaming subscribers to Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Directed by Tanya Maryniak and Anna Wallner, the hour-and-a-half doc traces Jackie O's legacy from her early days in New York, to her time as First Lady of the United States in the early 1960s, to having to publicly navigate both personal and national grief over the assassination of her husband, John F. Kennedy.

Jackie Kennedy Onassis has, of course, received the screen treatment before: Portrayed by Jodie Farber in 1991's JFK, Stephanie Romanov in the 2000 film Thirteen Days and, most notably, by Natalie Portman in the 2016 biopic Jackie. However, the I Am Jackie O doc differs in that it includes intimate, real-life accounts from those who knew her, as well as rare archival footage, which will help give viewers deeper insight into this influential figure who, though one of the most famous and universally admired women in the world, was also known for being "complex, layered, and extremely guarded," per the film's official synopsis.

The film is the latest installment in the "I Am" documentary series, a series of celebrity biography docs that were commissioned for the Paramount Network and now are airing on The CW. Similar star-focused titles including I Am Burt Reynolds, I Am Heath Ledger, I Am Paul Walker and I Am Patrick Swayze.

Check out the trailer for I Am Jackie O before tuning in tonight on The CW.