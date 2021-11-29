'I'm A Celebrity' 2021 cancelled tonight, too

I'm A Celebrity 2021 fans desperate to know when the show will return will be disappointed to learn that the show won't be back this evening, either.

For the first time in the show's 19-year history, the first live show of the new series was canceled on Friday, Nov. 26. Due to the extreme weather in North Wales, the series was suspended due to technical difficulties, as the storm caused significant damage to the show's production base.

ITV then announced that these emergency measures would continue over the weekend, leading them to cancel the episodes over the weekend and airing compilation episodes (voiced by Ant & Dec) that featured highlights from past series of the hit show in their place.

ITV has since confirmed that the show won't be returning again this evening (Monday, Nov. 29). Philip Schofield made the announcement during today's episode of This Morning.

He said: "Now, it's been announced there will be no live I'm A Celebrity again tonight after the castle was hit by a storm over the weekend."

Ant & Dec had already fuelled rumors that the show over the weekend when they shared a brief update about the state of the show on Instagram on Sunday. In that update, Dec said the crew were at the production base and working "round the clock" to get the show up and running again, adding "but we don't know when that's going to be just yet."

You can watch the full clip from Instagram below:

A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec) A photo posted by on

This is not the only issue the latest series of I'm A Celebrity has faced. Contestant Richard Madeley was recently forced to leave the show after he fell ill during the night and was taken to hospital. Although he has since reassured fans he is fine, he had broken the show's Covid "bubble" and could not return to the camp.

ITV has now confirmed though it will be back on Tuesday, saying: "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will return from tomorrow night (Tuesday 30th November) on ITV and ITV Hub with a brand new show. Ant & Dec will be back presenting live from the Castle."

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return at 9 pm tomorrow night on ITV and ITV Hub.