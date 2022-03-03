'I'm a Celebrity' location revealed for 2022 series

I'm a Celebrity is set to return to its original home in Australia this year, after having to relocate to Wales due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.

But with restrictions lifting in many countries, ITV has revealed they "expect" the beloved reality series to return to its Aussie home of New South Wales, where the series has been filmed from day one.

In positive news, The Mirror reports, ITV's Director of Content Rosemary Newell said: "We expect I'm A Celebrity to return in Australia in November, when it will generate an audience of over 11 million."

In addition to this, long-time hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly appeared on The One Show last month where they revealed they were keen to see the series return to Australia.

When asked about the plans for the 2022 series, Ant said at the time: "Well, the plan is the jungle."

Dec added: "Nothing against Wales!"

To which Ant agreed, saying: "We love Wales, but Australia is [the show's] home and we'd like to get back there if we can."

I'm A Celebrity class of 2021. (Image credit: ITV)

Gwyrch Castle has seen two winners so far, with author Giovanna Fletcher winning in 2020 and Emmerdale star Danny Miller winning in 2021, but it's looking like these two will be the only Queen and King of the Castle as the hunt for the next jungle royalty will continue once again. But who will be added to the list of I'm A Celebrity winners?

So far we don't know much about the new series of I'm a Celebrity, including who's taking part, but hopefully all will be revealed over the coming months. We've had some great names undergoing the dreaded Bushtucker Trials, but we'll have to be patient when it comes to the 2022 line-up.

With a return to the jungle looking likely, we should be seeing celebrities flying across the world to camp out and sacrifice their luxuries and family time, hoping to be crowned winner. We can't wait!

I'm a Celebrity will return to ITV later this year.