In sneak peek of The Amazing Race premiere tonight, teams struggle with this natural obstacle

At long last, reality TV fans are getting their double dose of classic competition shows Survivor and The Amazing Race on CBS, as The Amazing Race season 36 debuts at 9:30 pm ET/PT on March 13. Can't wait till then to get your first taste of the new season, then you're in luck, because a pair of sneak peeks of The Amazing Race season 36 premiere are now available to watch online ahead of the season's debut.

The Amazing Race season 36 is returning with 90-minute episodes for the second straight season, and you can watch the first five minutes of the premiere in one of the available clips, which will introduce you to many of the 13 teams competing (check out our feature for The Amazing Race season 36 cast to get more info on the teams). Host Phil Keoghan also lets them know that once again this season, every leg of the race is going to end with an elimination (so no off days) and that they are heading to two new countries for the first time in the show's history.

In the second sneak peek, we see a number of the teams struggling with one of their first challenges: carrying heavy rocking horses up hills. In the clip, you can hear many of the contestants proclaiming their hate for hills, regretting they didn't do more stairs during their training, and trying to come up with creative ways to make the task easier.

Watch The Amazing Race season 36 sneak peeks right here:

As it has since it first premiered in 2001, The Amazing Race will see these teams travel across the world, competing in various physical and mental challenges to try and be the last team standing and win a grand prize of $1 million.

To watch The Amazing Race live, you need to have access to CBS through either a traditional pay-TV package, a TV antenna that receives local station signals, a live TV streaming service carrying the network, which includes Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV or Paramount Plus with Showtime plan. For on-demand viewing, all tiers of Paramount Plus have the latest episodes available the next day for subscribers.

Again, The Amazing Race season 36 premieres on Wednesday, March 13, at 9:30 pm ET/PT on CBS, following a new episode of Survivor season 46.