India vs South Africa live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2023

The 2023 Cricket World Cup's two best sides come up against each other on Sunday in a match-up that may well preface the eventual final. The India vs South Africa live stream will give us a chance to see which dominant team has chinks in their seemingly impervious armor, with the first ball set to be bowled at 3.30 am ET / 8.30 am UK on Sunday, November 5.

Below are all the details for the IND vs SA streaming services in the US, UK and for FREE in Australia on 9Now. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch IND vs SA live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The unwavering faith that the billion-strong Indian cricket fans have put behind their Men in Blue has been repaid in droves. The hosts are seven wins from seven games in their home World Cup. Everything has clicked for Rohit Sharma's men, with runs coming easily and stumps skittled by the seamers.

Team talisman Virat Kohli now has 442 runs to his name. Jasprit Bumrah has 15 wickets, while the evergreen Mohammed Shami has claimed 14 of his own from just three games. It's difficult to disagree with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet: "Team India is unstoppable in the World Cup!".

Trying to prove him wrong is a South Africa team that have been almost as impressive so far. With four centuries to his name, Quinton de Kock is the only man with more runs than Kohli at the tournament. And he's been ably assisted by the likes of Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller. If the bowlers can subdue the Indian batters, then there's no doubting the Proteas have the fire power to knock off any total.

It's set to be an unmissable group game. So if you're not sure of your best options for getting an India vs South Africa live stream, we have all the details you need on this page, including how to watch the Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch IND vs SA live stream in Australia

While Fox has the rights to air the entire Cricket World Cup in 2023, free-to-air Channel 9 is broadcasting 18 matches from the tournament, including every Australia game, both semis and the final. All Channel 9 games are also free to watch on the 9Now streaming service — and, crucially, this India vs South Africa game is included in its free live streams. If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. As for the rest of the ICC World Cup, you can get Fox on both Kayo Sports (from $25 per month) or on Foxtel. You can find all of the Foxtel plans here.

How to watch IND vs SA live stream in the US

To watch the India vs South Africa game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup in the US, you'll need to use Willow TV. Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch. That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time. Your other option is ESPN Plus which is also showing all the games. It can be downloaded on to a variety of smartphones and streaming devices, costing $10.99 per month / $109.99 per year or from $14.99 a month if you get it through the Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch IND vs SA live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every game at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, so that includes IND vs SA. The action starts at 8.30am on Sunday morning on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky TV base packages start from £29 per month. You can then add Sky Cricket for an extra £14 or complete Sky Sports for £20.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships are also available for £11.98 a day or £34.99 a month.

It's worth noting that Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service have free daily highlights, although these generally aren't available until after midnight on the day of the game.

How to watch IND vs SA from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch India vs South Africa on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does IND vs SA match begin?

India vs South Africa starts at 2 pm local time. So that's 8.30 am UK / 3.30 am ET / 12.30 am PT / 7.30 pm AEDT on Sunday, November 5.

All you need to know about IND vs SA

What are the India vs South Africa squads? India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

What is the India vs South Africa venue? IND vs SA will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Established in 1864, Eden Gardens is the oldest cricket stadium in India. It's also one of the largest, currently holding a capacity of 66,000. The highest score here was India's massive 404/5 against Sri Lanka in 2014, when today's captain Rohit Sharma set the record for the highest ever individual ODI score – a faintly ridiculous 264 from 173 balls. Neither of these sides has yet played at Eden Gardens in this World Cup.