Is 'I’m A Celebrity' on tonight? Who is favourite to win?

Is I’m A Celebrity on tonight? Yes, I'm A Celebrity 2021 returns to ITV at 9pm this evening [Tuesday 30. Nov]. Phew!

ITV has been finding out over the weekend why filming in the hot Australian jungle is a safer bet than a wintry North Wales! While the weather never caused any issues in Australia, it's been causing chaos around Gwrych Castle, where the series is being shot.

As the celebs return to the castle, after sensibly being removed to keep them safe, there's a new favourite for them all to try and beat.

Football legend David Ginola was the earlier fav to win the show. But Coronation Street star Simon Gregson is now the new favourite to win the series. Simon was a late entry into the series alongside EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt but he's made a quick impact.

Simon is the favourite to win. (Image credit: ITV)

It will be interesting to see how ITV adjusts exactly how stars will leave the show given that we’ve lost several nights. Will there be a double camp eviction?

The extreme weather around North Wales where the show is filmed caused Friday’s show to be dropped — the first time in its 19 year history.

The storm caused considerable technical difficulties around the show’s production camp.

At the weekend ITV then issued a statement saying that both Saturday and Sunday’s episodes would also be cancelled.

“Owing to technical difficulties caused by extreme weather conditions in the area, there will be no new episodes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

“I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will be replaced tonight and tomorrow night in the ITV schedules by compilation shows (voiced by Ant & Dec) featuring best moments from previous series.”

ITV then issued a further statement revealing that the show wouldn’t be back on Monday either. But now finally the series is back!

Tonight's episode will run on ITV from 9pm to 10.05pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.