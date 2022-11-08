Is New Amsterdam on tonight, November 8?

It’s hard to believe that New Amsterdam is in its fifth and final season. With a limited number of episodes remaining, fans don’t want to miss any of the action. So, is there a new episode of New Amsterdam on tonight, November 8? Here’s what you need to know.

New Amsterdam airs on Tuesday nights at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC following The Voice . However, thanks to the midterm elections happening in the US on November 8, there is no new episode of the show. Instead, NBC has live national and local election coverage throughout the night.

While networks would prefer to keep their schedules consistent, it helps that events like Election Night are known in advance so they can plan their programming accordingly. In this case, NBC opted to push all of its shows to the following week so as to clear a path for their election coverage.

New Amsterdam returns next week with a new episode airing November 15. Titled "All the World’s a Stage," here’s the episode’s description:

"Max discovers a revenue-generating department at the hospital that has serious legal implications; Iggy discovers a janitor with otherworldly talents; Reynolds treats a truly inspirational patient and makes plans for his father."

One of the things that makes New Amsterdam such a special show is that many of the stories follow what’s happening in real life. In addition to the usual emergency situations that bring patients to the hospital, season 5 has featured a number of ripped-from-the-headlines stories, including how the Supreme Court’s ruling on reproductive rights impacts hospitals and healthcare workers. Other themes this season include cost-saving measures, malpractice probes and helping patients grapple with life-altering changes in their lives.

The November 15 episode is the eighth episode in season 5, which will have a total of 13 episodes. The mid-season finale of New Amsterdam airs Tuesday, November 29.

Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that the show returns from its winter hiatus on January 3, with its two-hour series finale of New Amsterdam airing on Tuesday, January 17, at 9 pm ET/PT following the series premiere of the new comedy Night Court.

Based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital (opens in new tab) by Dr. Eric Manheimer, the series stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, Sandra Mae Frank, Alejandro Hernandez and Gina Gershon.

You can catch up with all of the latest episodes of New Amsterdam on the Peacock streaming service as long as you are a subscriber.