Is The Bold and the Beautiful new today, December 25?

On Christmas morning, long after the gifts have been opened and the treats have been devoured, you might find yourself looking to watch your favorite soap operas. But is The Bold and the Beautiful new on Christmas Day, December 25? Here's everything you need to know.

After airing the Christmas episode on December 24, there will be no new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on December 25. Thankfully, we'll be back to all-new episodes on Thursday, December 26.

Instead of a new episode on Christmas Day, fans will be treated to a throwback episode from Christmas Eve back in 2014. Here's the episode description: "The Forresters introduce their holiday tradition to the new additions of their inner circle as they head to a homeless shelter in downtown Los Angeles to give back at the community and help those in need."

What a difference a decade makes. Ten years ago the Forresters were sharing a family tradition and this year they're mourning the loss of their company after Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Hope (Annika Noelle) staged a coup to capture control of the company and lead it into the future under their leadership.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was devastated by the betrayal; Carter was his best friend and someone he considered to be a brother. And after Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) stepped into the CEO role, Ridge's world collapsed entirely. Thankfully for him, Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is there to pick up the pieces.

It was only a year ago that the Logans and the Forresters were rejoicing after Eric's (John McCook) miraculous recovery. After thinking they were about to lose the Forrester patriarch, the families were overjoyed and made sure to give thanks that he was still with them.

That's what makes this year's holiday celebration a somber one. While everyone seems to have their good health this year, the loss of the company is hitting everyone hard, with Eric being hit the hardest.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We can only wonder what's in store for the Forresters and Logans in the new year, but there's plenty of time for things to change before the year's over.