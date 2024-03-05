Is The Good Doctor new tonight, March 5?

Fans of The Good Doctor had to wait a long time for the medical drama to make its return following the Hollywood labor strikes in 2023. The Good Doctor season 7 officially premiered on February 20, but just two episodes into the final season of the series, viewers are going to have to show some patience again as there is no new episode of The Good Doctor on Tuesday, March 5.

The reason: Super Tuesday. ABC has plans to air special coverage on the primary elections going on across 16 states and territories (Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia) to help determine the Democratic and Republican nominees for the 2024 presidential election in November. The ABC special, Super Tuesday: Your Voice, Your Vote 2024, is airing at 10 pm ET/PT, which is when The Good Doctor typically airs.

This is actually the first of a two-week break for The Good Doctor, as ABC lists the show is slated to return with its next new episode on Tuesday, March 19.

ABC is still airing new episodes of its other Tuesday shows on March 5, with Will Trent season 2 airing at 8 pm ET/PT and The Rookie season 6 at 9 pm ET/PT.

If you've missed the first two episodes of The Good Doctor season 7, this break will give you some time to catch up on the series before the next new episode. The most recent episodes of The Good Doctor are streaming on Hulu for US audiences. You can also read our in-depth recaps for The Good Doctor season 7 episodes (see links above).

ABC is not the only network airing special coverage for Super Tuesday, which is impacting regular primetime programming. CBS has opted not to air new episodes of its FBI franchise as it also has an election special airing at 10 pm ET/PT. NBC is another major network airing special primary coverage, but they are still airing all of their usual Tuesday primetime shows, which includes new episodes of Night Court season 2, Extended Family and The Voice season 25. Fox, meanwhile, has two of its big primetime dramas returning tonight, in The Cleaning Lady season 3 and Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2.

If you're looking for other Super Tuesday coverage, cable news networks CNN, Fox News and MSNBC will have coverage throughout the night.