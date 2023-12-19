Extended Family: release date, trailer, plot, cast and everything we know about the Jon Cryer series

Divorce doesn't have to split a family apart. In Extended Family, a formerly married couple choose to co-parent on the best of terms, taking turns staying in the family home to make things easier for their kids.

The new series is based on the real-life experience of the show's executive producers, Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari and George Geyer.

Here's everything we know about Extended Family.

Extended Family has a special early premiere on Friday, December 23, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC. After that, it will debut in its regular time slot on Tuesday, January 2, at 8:30 pm ET/PT, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers but once we have more information we'll have it for you right here.

Extended Family plot

Here's the synopsis of Extended Family from NBC:

"Jim and Julia, after an amicable divorce, decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey, the owner of the Boston Celtics, enters the picture and wins Julia's heart.

"The cast includes Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, Abigail Spencer, Sofia Capanna and Finn Sweeney.

"Creator Mike O'Malley serves as showrunner and executive producer. Tom Werner, Jon Cryer, Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari, George Geyer, Victor Levin, Victoria Morrow, and James Widdoes also executive produce.

"The series was inspired by the real-life family dynamic of executive producers Grousbeck, Fazzalari, and Geyer."

Extended Family cast

Extended Family features the talented cast of Jon Cryer as Jim, Abigail Spencer as Julia, Donald Faison as Trey, Sofia Capanna as Grace and Finn Sweeney as Jimmy Jr.

Jon Cryer won two Emmy Awards for his role on Two and a Half Men. He's also appeared in a number of shows including Supergirl, The Trouble with Normal and Getting Personal. His movie appearances include No Small Affair, Hot Shots and Pretty in Pink.

Abigail Spencer has enjoyed a career that includes roles in popular shows like Mad Men, Rectify, Suits, Timeless and Grey's Anatomy.

Donald Faison is best known for his role on Scrubs. Some of his other TV and movie credits include Emergence, The Exes, The L Word: Generation Q, Remember the Titans and Clueless.

Sofia Capanna is making her series debut with Extended Family. She previously appeared in a pilot for an ABC show called Bucktown.

Finn Sweeney is a young actor whose credits include Barry and The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

Extended Family trailer

Take a look at the trailer for Extended Family below:

How to watch Extended Family

Extended Family airs on NBC, which is part of most cable TV packages. If you've cut the cord, you can also watch NBC through live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Fubo.

The series is also available to stream on Peacock. Peacock can be accessed through a smartphone or computer, or you can watch it on TV. Some cable providers offer Peacock for free as part of their cable bundle. You can also watch Peacock through platforms such as Fire TV, Apple TV Plus and Roku.