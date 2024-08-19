Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert live everywhere this week, August 19-22?

Stephen Colbert is on the move this week, as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has picked up shop from New York City and is taking residence in Chicago for the week of August 19-22, where the Democratic National Convention (DNC) is taking place. In addition to the new location, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is going to air live, but will it be live everywhere?

The late-night talk show typically airs at 11:35 pm ET/PT on CBS, though it is taped earlier in the day. But this week at 11:35 pm ET, Colbert and company will be coming to you live from Chicago so that he can comment on the biggest proceedings from each night of the DNC. But if you don't live in the Eastern Time Zone, are you getting to watch Colbert live?

Depends. Central Time Zone? Yep, you'll also be treated to the live version of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week. Mountain, Pacific, Alaska and Hawai’i, you’ll be getting a delayed tape version at your regularly scheduled time.

As far as what you'll be watching on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, the late-night host has gathered a number of big names in politics and entertainment as his guests. Check out the full list right here:

Monday, August 19

Hillary Rodham Clinton

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Tuesday, August 20

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries

Wednesday, August 21

United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

Performance by Chance the Rapper

There is no information at this time on who is going to be appearing on the Thursday show, and CBS was sure to indicate that these guests are subject to change.

One could only assume we're also going to get to see Colbert take in some of the Chicago sites, as The Late Show's Instagram page features Colbert at the iconic Wrigley Field, home to the Chicago Cubs.

Whatever time The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is airing where you live, you need to have access to your local CBS station to watch it live. CBS is available with traditional pay-TV providers or live TV streaming services (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV). You can also catch the show on-demand if you subscribe to Paramount Plus.