Is there going to be a NCIS: Sydney season 2?

NCIS: Sydney concluded its inaugural run of episodes on Tuesday, January 23, on CBS, capping off a surprising journey for the latest NCIS spinoff. But now many fans want to know, are they getting NCIS: Sydney season 2?

What was originally planned to be exclusively a Paramount Plus original series, the first international-set spinoff of the long-running NCIS franchise was placed onto CBS to help fill out the strike-impacted fall 2023 TV schedule and became a hit.

Now that fans have met the NCIS: Sydney team — played by Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel and William McInnes — can they expect them back on their TV screens solving more crimes?

What's the status of NCIS: Sydney season 2?

As of publication, CBS has not made an official call on whether there will be an NCIS: Sydney season 2. It hasn't been renewed or cancelled, but remains in limbo.

What to Watch reached out to CBS to see if they could provide any comment on the crime drama's status, but we have not received a response as of yet.

That being said, there's some strong data to suggest that NCIS: Sydney season 2 would be a wise investment from CBS.

According to the network, NCIS: Sydney was the No. 1 new series/drama on US TV (based on the average audience) for the season, averaging 6.54 million viewers per episode. Among its other statistical boasts are it was CBS's best primetime entertainment series based on multiplatform viewing, the top broadcast drama in terms of co-viewing and was a top five series on Paramount Plus based on subscriber reach (the series was available to audiences outside the US exclusively on Paramount Plus). All these are positive signs for the series to continue.

Series star Lasance is certainly hopeful that the show is picked up, sharing with TVLine the hope to resolve the cliffhanger that they ended on in the season finale.

Another important question though is on what platform is it going to continue? As mentioned, the show was originally supposed to be a Paramount Plus exclusive, but was moved to CBS to help fill out its primetime lineup as its traditional lineup of CBS originals was put on hold because of the 2023 Hollywood strikes for new labor agreements.

With NCIS season 21 going strong, NCIS: Hawai'i season 3 already airing alongside the flagship and the recently announced NCIS: Origins, a new prequel series set to premiere for the 2024-2025 TV season, is there going to be room to have NCIS: Sydney remain on CBS? Or would any future season be a Paramount Plus exclusive as previously planned?

That answer would presumably come with a renewal decision, which again we just have to wait and hear about. We'll update this post as any information on NCIS: Sydney season 2 is shared.

In the meantime, you can catch up with all of the inaugural season of NCIS: Sydney on Paramount Plus.