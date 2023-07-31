ITV 'axes' The Voice Kids to focus on other shows

The Voice Kids will not be returning in 2024.

The Voice Kids will not return to our screens next year because ITV are keen to "free up scheduling space", according to recent reports.

In The Voice Kids 2023 we were reunited with coaches Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, Ronan Keating, and Will.i.am who oversaw some young talent and had the tricky task of deciding who would be crowned the winner.

This year, we saw sister duo Andrea and Shanice Nyandoro win the competition and also got themselves a holiday at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

But despite the fact the series has run for the past six years, ITV has made the decision not to renew it in 2024 to focus on new opportunities.

A source told The Sun: "The show had a good run and had its own fanbase, but execs are keen to free up scheduling space for other new programming to keep ideas as fresh as possible.

"The cast have great memories from the series, but have plenty of other projects to keep them busy."

However, it's not clear how long the programme will be off the air and if it has the potential to return, with an ITV spokesperson saying that the talent show is "taking a break" next year.

It is understood that they will be focusing on other programmes in the Voice category, including the adult version of the series.

Confirming the news, they added: "The Voice Kids is taking a break in 2024. We’re working with Lifted Entertainment on The Voice UK for 2024 and the development of The Voice-branded specials."

The Voice Kids coaches posing with the iconic chairs. (Image credit: ITV)

While the long-term future of The Voice Kids is unknown, the coaches have reflected fondly on their time working on the show so far.

Speaking about the 2023 series, coach Pixie Lott told us: "The Voice Kids wasn't around back then — I would have loved to do this show! — But I was going for any auditions that were advertised. The amazing thing about the kids is, you can tell they just love music and singing.

"That's why us coaches got so into it too. You can get caught up in all the other stuff but the main thing is just the joy of performing."

The Voice Kids 2023 is available to watch on ITVX.