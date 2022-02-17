ITV confirms 'The Bay' will return for season 4

The Bay season 3 might have only finished on ITV last night, but it has already been confirmed that season 4 is heading our way.

The first two seasons saw DS Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie) as the leading character, but a new family liaison officer headed to Morecambe for the third installment of the gripping crime series.

Marsha Thomason joined the cast as DS Jenn Townsend, and it seems her character has been well-received as she'll be joining the cast again when season 4 rolls around. Marsha is also known for her work on Pie in the Sky and Lost.

Confirming season 4, ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill said: "I’m delighted that we will be returning to Morecambe for another series of The Bay. Marsha Thomason delivered a brilliant performance as DS Jenn Townsend, and it will be exciting to see where Daragh takes her character in series 4. Thanks to everyone at Tall Story Pictures for creating and continuing to deliver such a distinctive series."

Catherine Oldfield, Executive Producer at Tall Story Pictures added: “We are delighted at how The Bay audiences have taken to new FLO, DS Jenn Townsend, played by the brilliant Marsha Thomason, and how Jenn’s arrival and her personal storyline has breathed new energy into the show."

She added: "Together with Daragh Carville and all our amazing cast and crew, we can’t wait to get going on the new series.“

ITV orders series four of hit drama The Bay.

Filming on The Bay season 4 begins later this year on the new series with further casting news to be announced. But we do know that Daniel Ryan and Erin Shanagher will also be reprising their roles alongside Marsha, with Daragh Carville returning as the series writer once again.

Last season, we saw the body of aspiring boxer Saif Rahman discovered by detectives, leaving them baffled as to how he actually died. It ended with a number of arrests, seeing Ritchie, Kyle and Shirin all charged with murder, and Kyle's dad was also charged with aiding and abetting for his role of moving Saif's body.

With that case wrapped up, season 4 will dive into a brand new one but we'll have to wait to find out what happens next...

All episodes of The Bay are available on-demand via ITV Hub.