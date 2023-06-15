ITV gives huge update on future of Ridley with Adrian Dunbar

ITV has confirmed Ridley will be returning for a second series.

Ridley debuted in 2022 and sees Adrian Dunbar playing former Detective Inspector Alex Ridley, an ex-cop who was given early retirement following a nervous breakdown after a house fire claimed the lives of his wife and daughter.

He ended up being brought back into the fold by his former protégée, DI Carol Farman (Bronagh Waugh) to act as a consultant, and as of today (Thursday, June 15), we now know that they'll be resuming their partnership to tackle some more cases!

Lead star Adrian Dunbar says of the news: "There can be no greater endorsement of hard work and talent than the recommission of a series and to that end we have to thank ITV and the British public for taking to Ridley in such numbers.

"We shall certainly work just as hard to keep the standard we have set and I look forward to developing Ridley as a character over the next four episodes."

The new series will be comprised of four, two-hour-long episodes penned by creator Paul Matthew Thompson, with Julia Gilbert (Midsomer Murders) and Michael Bhim (Vera) each writing an episode, too.

Thompson went on to share how excited he was to be bringing us more Ridley. “Thrilled to be working with [co-creator] Jonathan Fisher and West Road Pictures again to bring Ridley back to our screens", he said.

"Adrian Dunbar’s brilliant portrayal struck a chord with ITV viewers, and I can’t wait to share what happens next, as the singing detective settles into his new role of Copelton Police Consultant.

"Ridley’s unique and idiosyncratic approach to crime-solving will once more be at the forefront of each feature-length investigation. His animated partnership with DI Carol Farman will be tested, as together they set out to solve some dark and unsettling crimes.”

A release date for Ridley season 2 has not been confirmed right now, though ITV's announcement did confirm that shooting would get underway across northern England in Autumn 2023.

Ridley season 1 is available to stream on ITVX and BritBox. If you're looking for more shows to enjoy whilst you wait, check out our recommendations for the best ITV dramas you should be streaming right now.