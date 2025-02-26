I've waited nearly two years for Ten Pound Poms to return — and now we finally have a release date

When Ten Pound Poms season 2 was announced shortly after the first series ended in 2023, I couldn't wait for the next installment of the post-war drama - but I didn't realise it would be an almost two-year wait! Thankfully, it has been announced today, Wednesday, February 26, that the second season is almost here.

The new series of Ten Pound Poms starts on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 8 pm - taking over the Sunday evening primetime slot as Call the Midwife season 14 comes to a close this weekend, Sunday, March 2.

There is also good news for fans who don't like to wait for their weekly dose of Australian sunshine, because all episodes of the new series will land on BBC iPlayer from 6 am on March 9, too.

Ten Pound Poms season 1 followed a group of Brits who left post-war Britain to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world in Australia. But as they quickly discovered, life isn't always easier in the sunshine, and while some families struggled to settle in their new home, others found drama had followed them.

The new season will reunite us with our series favourites in 1957, with nurse Kate Thorne (Michelle Keegan) trying to forge a future for herself after series one followed her journey to Australia in search of her son, Michael.

(Image credit: BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti)

For the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown), Terry is determined to find stability and put down roots, whilst Annie rediscovers herself and uncovers exciting opportunities Down Under.

There is also a new addition to the cast as Marcus Graham joins as unscrupulous landlord Benny Bates, but will he bring sunshine into our returning characters’ lives... or just more drama?

With each Brit determined to make Australia everything they hoped it would be for a fresh start, will Kate, Terry and Annie finally get a slice of the Australian dream they were promised?

If you haven't watched the first season or would like to watch again before season 2 arrives, all episodes of Ten Pound Poms season one are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.