Jamie Foxx will reprise his Electro role in 'Spider-Man 3' because why not?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Foxx will be returning to the Spider-Man universe as his former character, Electro. The news has generated (not a pun) plenty of buzz, with many questioning how such a thing could be possible. However, we did just see J.K Simmons reprise his role as J. Jonah Jameson in Far From Home.

The thing about comic books is that there are no rules. People die, people come back, universes all melt into one another... honestly, it's pretty exciting to see the films start to lean into that craziness.

Though Tom Holland has since been accepted as the Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield did a good job with what he was given. Folks like to rag on Spider-Man 2, but when you see a great actors like Jamie Foxx and Andrew Garfield struggle with their material, it's often a solid bet that the issue lies with the director and not the talent.

All of that is to say that it's nice to see Foxx get another chance at the complex villain. Who knows what's coming our way now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's iteration of Peter Parker is a fugitive and the walls between universes have found themselves all wibbly wobbly. The opportunities are unlimited!

The next chapter in the Spider-Man universe is currently slated for November 5th, 2021.