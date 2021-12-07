'Jurassic World: Dominion' teases first look image — Claire Dearing is in a world of trouble!

Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow has revealed the very first still from the upcoming Jurassic World sequel.

Trevorrow revealed the image to Total Film when they spoke to him for the latest issue of the magazine (available on Thursday, Dec. 9). The image features Bryce Dallas Howard's character, Claire Dearing, in the middle of a pool of algae-ridden water, with the feet of a huge dinosaur in the background.

You can see the still below:

A post shared by Total Film magazine (@totalfilm) A photo posted by on

In the interview, Trevorrow explains how difficult it was to find reference points for Dominion, as it leaves the park/island-based structure of previous movies in the franchise behind.

"This is a rare film where it is so different from anything that I've ever seen before, I didn't know what to watch as inspiration", he said. "Honestly, we watched a lot of nature documentaries. I watched a lot of Planet Earth. The movie does rely on the animals acting and reacting in ways that feel natural."

He also promised that the way the Jurassic World characters Dearing and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) would cross paths with the original Jurassic Park trio — Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum — will be unique. "Laura, Sam, and Jeff have as much screentime in the film as Bryce and Chris do," he said. "They're not together the entire time, but we are following both of their stories equally, and you have a sense that they're going to collide at a certain point... there's this tension.

"It's not structured necessarily in a way that we're used to seeing our Hollywood movies structured. But it works."

The exact plot of Jurassic World: Dominion is still being kept under wraps, but we do know that the film will continue on from the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which saw dinosaurs being released into the world alongside humans.

Last month, the prologue to the upcoming movie was released. Directed by Trevorrow, this standalone sequence offers a glimpse of the world 65 million years ago, long before the Earth was taken over by humans. You can watch it below:

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to open in cinemas on June 10, 2022.