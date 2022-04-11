Kate Winslet to star with her daughter Mia in I Am

Kate Winslet is set to star in the latest series of I Am on Channel 4.

Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet will star in I Am series 3 I Am is the award-winning female-led drama series on Channel 4 from writer-director, Dominic Savage.

Fresh from winning the Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy for her work on Mare of Easttown, Kate Winslet will star in I Am Ruth, the first installment of the latest series. Excitingly, Kate will feature opposite her own daughter, Mia Threapleton (Shadows, Dangerous Liaisons).

Kate Winslet said: "I have always admired Dominic's work and, in particular, his commitment to telling real stories.

"British television is at an all-time high, and I feel excited and honoured to be part of this community, especially right now.”

I Am Ruth is the feature-length first episode of I Am series 3, which is due to commence filming at the end of April 2022.

Like the previous films in the series, I Am Ruth has been created, written and directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Dominic Savage (The Escape) and the stories for each film in season 3 have been written in partnership with the leading actors with semi-improvised dialogue.

Dominic Savage said: "It is a complete honour for me to be working and collaborating with Kate Winslet on this first film of the new series of I Am for Channel 4. Kate is such a legend, such an incredible and sublime acting talent, and I can’t wait to start shooting this unique and important story that we have created together.”

Caroline Hollick, Head of Drama at Channel 4, added: "To attract an actress of Kate Winslet’s calibre to the channel is incredibly exciting and a testament to the groundbreaking storytelling of the series, which we are excited to be bringing back for a third time.

"The collaboration between her, Mia and Dominic Savage has produced a compelling, heart-rending and ultimately very relatable character for our times in Ruth. I can’t wait to see how the story plays out on screen", she said.

Further cast information will be released in due course, along with details of the other two films in the trilogy. Previous episodes in the anthology series have been led by Vicky McClure (Line of Duty, Trigger Point), Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack, Vigil), Gemma Chan (Humans, Eternals) and Letitia Wright (Black Panther, Death on the Nile).

The first two series of I Am are available to watch on All4 in the UK.