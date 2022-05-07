Kourtney Kardashian kids react to being left out of her engagement to Travis Barker

This week's episode of The Kardashians finally gave reality TV fans a behind-the-scenes look into Travis Barker's proposal to Kourtney Kardashian. And while most of the Kardashian-Jenner brood were ecstatic for the PDA-loving power couple, some members of the family were less-than-enthused about the news — namely, Kourtney Kardashian's kids with ex Scott Disick.

While Barker planned a big, rose-filled beach proposal in Santa Barbara, California, Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner was tasked with rallying the troops to the Rosewood Miramar Beach to surprise the happy couple with a celebration dinner.

"Kendall and Kylie are in front of us, Tristan and Kylie are behind us, so wait, have we forgotten about anybody?" Kris asks while driving with Kim to the Rosewood. Well, it does seem like a few family members didn't get invited.

"Did we ever figure out how to get the kids here, Penelope and Mason and everyone, or no?" Kim asks Kris about Kourtney's children that she shares with Disick. "It was just no way to get that whole thing dialed in and then at the last minute, Kourtney told Travis that Penelope wasn't feeling well," Kris tells her.

"Are his kids here?" Kim asks about Travis's three children (Atiana, Landon, and Alabama) with ex Shanna Moakler. "Yeah, his kids are gonna come, because they're older," Kris tells her. "And I'm not sure if any of us are sure how [Kourtney's kids] are gonna react. I think it's her decision to break it to her kids how she wants."

Kourtney does end up breaking it to the kids shortly after the proposal, calling them from the celebration dinner to tell them individually. She first calls her daughter Penelope to let her know about the surprise. Upon hearing about the engagement, however, "P" bursts into tears.

"Is that upsetting?" Kourtney asks her.

"Hang up!" her daughter emotionally responds.

"Penelope took it hard. I think it's a big change for her," Kourtney says in a confessional. "And even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn't know what that means. Is that taking me away?"

Son Reign had a similar displeased reaction to the news: "Not exciting!"

"I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision and like part of the surprise," Kourtney says during the confessional. "I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn't her best."

"I think they think they're losing their dad. I don't think they think they're losing their mom," Khloé tells her older sister. "They think their dad is gone and you're replacing him...P's reaction is understandably okay, but there's nothing wrong with Travis."

"I think it's really important for Scott to be accepting of our relationship so that the kids can feel good," Kourtney says in a confessional.

Khloé later goes to visit Scott to gauge his feelings about the proposal. "Don't get me wrong, I'll always love your sister. So I wasn't that caught off guard, I thought they'd already been married!...it does give me a lot of relief that she's happy and that somebody else is taking care of her."

Speaking about his children, Disick said: "They were upset. They didn't understand why they were watching TikToks of [Travis's] kids there, and they weren't there."

"Hopefully, they're invited to the wedding," he snarked.

Fans react to Kourtney Kardashian kids not being at the proposal

Travis should have told Scott about the engagement so he could talk to them about it beforehand and bring the kids or let someone else take the kids to the engagement. Kind of an ass move from Travis’ side. Feels like Kourts kids are just an afterthought. #TheKardashiansMay 6, 2022 See more

Would not have been so hard to lie to Scott about the kids going to see kourtney & Travis engagement. Could of just said kids play date & I'll pick them up & then tell the kids in the car. #TheKardashiansMay 6, 2022 See more

So Kourtneys kids ain’t happy…. 😅😂 #TheKardashiansMay 6, 2022 See more

Is it just me or do we think TRAVIS should have included Kourtney’s kids in the proposal?! He should have asked for the kid’s blessing to ask for their mom’s hand in marriage too, and include them in the surprise along with his kids IMO #TheKardashians #smhMay 6, 2022 See more

Opp Kourtneys kids were not invited… #TheKardashiansMay 6, 2022 See more

Okay, I’m with Kourtney. If Travis’ kids were there, her kids should’ve been there too.. #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/YEOd3OiZTTMay 6, 2022 See more

Kourt’s proposal was beautiful. The kids should’ve all been there imo. Scott is an asshole & just confirmed why Kourt didn’t choose him. Salty ass. May the Lord be with Scott Disick. #TheKardashiansMay 6, 2022 See more

The Kardashians make such a big deal out of nothing, but the situation going on in this new episode about Kourtney's kids is pissing me off. #TheKardashiansMay 6, 2022 See more

Kpurtneys kids didnt feel left out lmfao it was a surprise and penelope cried because her mom is getting married to someone who‘s not her dad and she was shocked lmao #TheKardashiansMay 6, 2022 See more

If we really wanted to talk about family members who missed Kourtney’s engagement shouldn’t we also talk about Rob and Caitlyn? #TheKardashiansMay 6, 2022 See more

The engagement was so bloody cute and I love that @kourtneykardash is finally happy. But regardless, her kids should have been there and included in that moment #TheKardashiansMay 6, 2022 See more

The kids are feeding off Scott’s energy. If he gets on board…they’ll be more willing #TheKardashiansMay 6, 2022 See more

The Kardashians is on Hulu in the US. If you're looking to watch The Kardashians, you should seriously consider picking up the Disney Bundle. Meanwhile, it's on Disney Plus in the UK.