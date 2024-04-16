Lauren's murder CONFIRMED as a body is unearthed in Coronation Street?

The case surrounding Lauren Bolton's (Cait Fitton) mysterious disappearance may have reached a horrifying conclusion as a body is thought to be found in Coronation Street next week.

Lauren vanished weeks ago without a trace and after finding blood in the teen's flat, Roy Cropper (David Neilson) was arrested for her murder and is currently the number one suspect.

In upcoming scenes, Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) searches the park for Roy's missing dog Freddie and she stumbles across three sleuths digging up a rose bed. They tell her that they saw Freddie digging in the same place and they believe Roy may have buried Lauren’s body there.

After hearing this, Toyah loses it and smashes their car window with a shovel in a fit of rage as one of them films her on his phone.

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) arrives and persuades Toyah to put down the shovel as she bursts into tears. When she returns home, Toyah fumes at an upset Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) for losing Freddie as the police call at Victoria Court looking for her.

Although everyone speculates Lauren's body could be buried where Freddie was digging, the sleuths are closer to the truth than they realise when Toyah later reveals a shocking secret that someone IS buried there - but it isn't Lauren.

Toyah leaves Nick baffled by her choice of words when she stands firm that she was right to stop the sleuths from desecrating such a special place, and later when he gets home he finds a distraught Toyah in tears as she shares the heartbreaking secret that has been haunting her.

Toyah tells Nick Tilsley a devastating secret. (Image credit: ITV)

Toyah reveals that she gave birth to a stillborn baby girl at the age of 19, but kept it a secret and buried her in the exact same place in the park that she found the sleuths digging up. She then tells Nick that the baby’s father was Phil Simmonds, the man who raped her.

Oblivious to the tension, Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) returns home and tells Nick and Toyah that the police are digging up North Cross Park and Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) thinks they’ve found a body.

Could Toyah's long-buried secret soon be exposed to everyone?

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.