Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime team up for final episodes

As Law & Order: SVU season 24 and Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 are bringing things to a close, fans everywhere should rejoice with the news that the two shows are going out with a bang in a two-week crossover event that kicks off on Thursday, May 11, on NBC.

Longtime fans of SVU can truly appreciate anytime Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her former partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) reunite for a case, as it reminds them just how much magic they create together on screen — in a professional capacity anyway. When it comes to their slow-burning romance, that's another story.

Many avid viewers of the show just want them to get together and stop dancing around their feelings. Who can blame them? After 24 seasons, you'd think Benson and Stabler would just become the power couple they were meant to be.

Besides seeing Benson and Stabler partner up, it looks like Kelli Giddish is also reprising her role as Amanda Rollins. Considering how many fans were heartbroken to see her leave the Special Victims Unit, this further cements the next two weeks as must-watch TV.

As far as what we know about this latest crossover event, on the SVU side of things, season 24 episode 21, titled "Bad Things," airs May 11; here is the official synopsis: "Benson and Carisi are baffled when a series of assaults have the same M.O. but different DNA at each crime scene; Muncy believes Elias Olsen has struck again and is determined to prove it."

That is followed immediately up with Organized Crime season 3 episode 21, "Shadowërk," where fans can expect to see the following: "When DNA from an SVU rape investigation connects to an OCCB unsolved murder, Stabler and Benson uncover a revenge-for-hire scheme on the dark web; Bell and Jet follow the money trail to expose the website's anonymous creator."

The SVU season 24 finale, "All Pain Is One Malady," airs on May 18, and is described as follows: "In the search for a revenge-for-hire crime ring, Benson and Stabler combine forces on a case that has now spread globally; Fin and Bruno help a victim assaulted a second time; Jet's plan to hack the dark web backfires and puts the team in danger."

The official synopsis for the Organized Crime season 3 finale titled "With Many Names" reads: "As OCCB and SVU close in on a callous and desperate suspect, the U.S. Attorney benches Stabler and Benson; Bell and Fin must lead the team on a perilous task; Rollins confronts a witness who refuses to cooperate."

With all this said, Law & Order fans have a lot to look forward to over the course of two weeks, and won't want to miss a thing. You can check out the promo trailers for the crossover event just below.

If you miss any of the episodes when they air live on NBC, you can stream them the next day on Peacock.