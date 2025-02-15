Looks like Hope is all alone on De-Lu-Lu Island in The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope thought she was running the world after she and Carter took over Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, but now it looks like her world is crumbling and she’s alone on De-Lu-Lu Island.

Hope (Annika Noelle) was having a no good, very bad Valentine’s Day in the February 14 episode . Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) revealed that his conscience is eating away at him.

Even though the jewelry launch was successful and it proved that his plan for Forrester Creations is on the right track, Carter can’t truly celebrate because his best friend and brother Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is there. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has been chipping away at Carter, trying to get him to see that what he did was wrong. Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) switched tactics, moving away from seduction and focusing on guilting Carter about what he did.

Brooke and Daphne’s tactics are working.

When Carter didn’t look thrilled about the jewelry launch, Hope reminded him that it’s ok to be excited because the line’s instant success was a credit to all of his work. However, Carter pointed out that Eric (John McCook) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) were the ones who gave Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) the green light.

Carter revealed that it might be a good idea to give up while they’re ahead, and this sent Hope into an absolute tailspin. Until this moment, Hope was living on Cloud 9. After being fired from Forrester Creations, Carter’s takeover put her in a position of power, gave her Hope for the Future again and gave respect to the Logans. Oh, and with Brooke as the CEO, Hope was essentially untouchable — and she liked letting Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) know it.

Hope’s dream, however, was based on a delusion. They didn’t earn the company, they stole it. Sure, she was treated with a lot of disrespect, but that doesn’t justify stealing the company from the Forresters. Hope has been walking around like she owns Forrester Creations, but she doesn’t. In fact, she didn’t do anything — Carter did. The LLC was Carter’s idea, hatched long before she came into the picture.

At the end of the day, Hope’s not angry that Carter is having second thoughts, she’s freaking out because if he gives the company back to Ridge then her whole dream is over. Over. Watching her convince everyone around her that what they did was ok is only going to prove Steffy’s point that Carter was being influenced by Hope all along.

It looks like Hope’s vacation on De-Lu-Lu Island is coming to an end and she’s going to be all alone because no one in her circle believes that the takeover was a good thing. Hope is about to find out that she's all alone, and we're eager to see how it all plays out.