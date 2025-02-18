Love Island All Stars viewers say they're 'never watching again' for THIS reason
Love Island All Stars have called the reality TV show a 'scam'
The latest season of Love Island All Stars has crowned its winners, and some viewers aren't happy with the choice.
Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen have been announced as the winners of Love Island All Stars - and fans aren't happy.
'There’s no FLIPPIN way Casey actually won Love Island third time lucky,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
there’s no FLIPPIN way casey actually won love island third time lucky🤣February 17, 2025
Meanwhile another said, 'You’re telling me that Casey and the love island circle were plotting lies and fake receipts against Grace just for Casey to win? Grace sue all of them and make that 50k back.'
You’re telling me that Casey and the love island circle were plotting lies and fake receipts against Grace just for Casey to win? Grace sue all of them and make that 50k back#loveisland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/PQ8iGzyY04February 17, 2025
It's been one of the more tumultuous seasons of Love Island All Stars yet, with numerous shock dumpings throughout the show's run. Harriet and Ronnie were one of the latest couples to leave the villa - much to the dispproval of some fans.
'Harriet and Ronnie are my real Love Island winners,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
harriet and ronnie are my real love island winnersFebruary 17, 2025
While another wrote, 'U know Harriet & Ronnie are made for tv when they’re not even in the show anymore yet they still get screen time for their drama! Love island could’ve done better with their journey.'
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
U know Harriet & Ronnie are made for tv when they’re not even in the show anymore yet they still get screen time for their drama! Love island could’ve done better with their journey #loveisland #LoveIslandAllStarsFebruary 17, 2025
And a third said, 'Harriet will always be a Love island legend.'
Harriet will always be a Love island legend😂 #LoveIslandAllStarsFebruary 17, 2025
Other viewers had some harsh words for the actual winners, with some threatening to 'never watch Love Island again'.
'Gabby and casey winning has to be the biggest scam ever wtf genuinely wtf never watching love island again,' wrote one fan on X.
gabby and casey winning has to be the biggest scam ever wtf genuinely wtf never watching love island againFebruary 17, 2025
While another wrote, 'I did not have Casey winning Love Island on my 2025 bingo card, or any bingo card for that matter!'
I did not have Casey winning Love Island on my 2025 bingo card, or any bingo card for that matter! #LoveIslandAllStarsFebruary 17, 2025
And another said, 'I just hope with all the attention as winner Casey doesn’t break Gabby’s heart like he has with every other connection when leaving Love Island. I hope he stays true to the closed off agreement he has with Gabby now that they live farther away.
'He needs to prove he can be in an adult relationship now. I have more trust some of the other couples will last, but Casey is a wild card due to his past.'
I just hope with all the attention as winner Casey doesn’t break Gabby’s heart like he has with every other connection when leaving Love Island. I hope he stays true to the closed off agreement he has with Gabby now that they live farther away. He needs to prove he can be in an…February 17, 2025
You can catch up on Love Island All Stars on ITVX.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Coronation Street spoilers: David Platt finds himself in grave danger
Coronation Street spoilers: Ken Barlow in hospital dash - is this the end?