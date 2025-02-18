Love Island All Stars viewers say they're 'never watching again' for THIS reason

The latest season of Love Island All Stars has crowned its winners, and some viewers aren't happy with the choice.

Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen have been announced as the winners of Love Island All Stars - and fans aren't happy.

'There’s no FLIPPIN way Casey actually won Love Island third time lucky,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile another said, 'You’re telling me that Casey and the love island circle were plotting lies and fake receipts against Grace just for Casey to win? Grace sue all of them and make that 50k back.'

It's been one of the more tumultuous seasons of Love Island All Stars yet, with numerous shock dumpings throughout the show's run. Harriet and Ronnie were one of the latest couples to leave the villa - much to the dispproval of some fans.

'Harriet and Ronnie are my real Love Island winners,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another wrote, 'U know Harriet & Ronnie are made for tv when they’re not even in the show anymore yet they still get screen time for their drama! Love island could’ve done better with their journey.'

And a third said, 'Harriet will always be a Love island legend.'

Other viewers had some harsh words for the actual winners, with some threatening to 'never watch Love Island again'.

'Gabby and casey winning has to be the biggest scam ever wtf genuinely wtf never watching love island again,' wrote one fan on X.

While another wrote, 'I did not have Casey winning Love Island on my 2025 bingo card, or any bingo card for that matter!'

And another said, 'I just hope with all the attention as winner Casey doesn’t break Gabby’s heart like he has with every other connection when leaving Love Island. I hope he stays true to the closed off agreement he has with Gabby now that they live farther away.

'He needs to prove he can be in an adult relationship now. I have more trust some of the other couples will last, but Casey is a wild card due to his past.'

You can catch up on Love Island All Stars on ITVX.

