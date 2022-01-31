'Love Island' bosses launch search for new villa for the 2022 series

Love Island 2022 might see this year's islanders jetting off to a brand new location, it's been revealed.

The luxurious villa on the Spanish Balearic Island of Majorca, but The Sun reported that the producers feel like this is the time to search for a new villa to revamp the show ahead of its eighth series.

The Sun claims that the producers are considering a variety of options for this new villa, including a villa located by a lake, on the coast, or even near the mountains. Wherever this new villa might be, they claim the iconic fire pit will still be a key feature of the new estate.

An insider told The Sun: "ITV bosses think this is the right moment to refresh this element of the show, just as they did in series three back in 2017.

"Love Island moved from a location in Santanyi in southern Majorca, which was its home for series one and two, to the current villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, in the north-east. Now they're considering a range of options, but want to stay on the island which has provided the perfect sunny backdrop for the show."

"Bosses are conscious of the fact that this is also an opportunity to consider all the new elements they could introduce to enhance the show even further. For fans of Love Island, this is huge news and they'll be eager to see what the new villa looks like and how much it could change the show", they added.

Since this rumor circulated, an ITV representative has confirmed to Metro that the search for a new villa has been launched. This news follows the cryptic post from host Laura Whitmore which may have teased a winter edition of Love Island could be in the works.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are the most recent couple to join the Love Island winners list, walking away with the £50,000 prize on Monday, August 23, 2021. Applications for the newest series have been open since the final aired last year.

Love Island 2022 is set to return to ITV2 and ITV Hub this summer.