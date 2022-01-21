'Love Island' fans are convinced a winter series is coming after Laura Whitmore's cryptic post

Love Island 2021 concluded last summer, but fans are now convinced a winter edition of the dating programme is right around the corner.

Taking to Instagram, host Laura Whitmore shared a photo of her posing with a giant version of the iconic villa water bottle, which features the names of each contestant. She was also wearing a big coat and winter attire, further leading fans to believe she was suggesting that winter Love Island would return.

Taken at ITV Waterhouse Square, Laura was very vague about what she was doing there, with a caption that simply read: "Thirsty?"

Despite the lack of information, people are now asking if a winter edition of Love Island 2022 is now on the way, as there's only been one seasonal spin-off series that was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa rather than the iconic Majorcan villa.

So far, Paige Turley and Finley Tapp are the only winners of the 2020 winter edition of Love Island, but comments have been flooding into Laura's Instagram to ask if it's been renewed for a second season.

One fan wrote: "Is this a hint??? #LoveIslandwinter 2022", while another optimistic Love Island viewer commented: "hinting a winter love island…?!?!?!!!!"

Another user said: "suppose that’s Love Island about to crank up love the coat x".

A third added: "Love Island winter UK 2022 ???"

And a fourth pleaded: "Don’t tease us if this ain’t really happening 😭😭😭"

Following all the attention from the post, Laura has now limited comments and there's been no official confirmation from ITV about whether or not a second winter Love Island is happening.

If one went ahead, we'd have an additional couple to add to the list of Love Island winners, joining the likes of last year's champions Millie Court and Liam Reardon. Given the success of the series so far though, we're expecting to see a regular summer edition later this year.