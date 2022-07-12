Love Island fans confused about Luca's reaction to Jacques' emotional exit

Love Island UK 2022 might be the most unpredictable season yet, with viewers very surprised to hear Jacques was leaving the villa.

Jacques' departure was shown on tonight's episode (12th July), with the islander saying he hadn't been feeling himself and needed to leave to get better.

Speaking to Paige on tonight's show, he said: "You mean so much to me. I wish I could finish my journey off with you but I'm gonna go home today. I just want to get home and be myself again."

He also told fellow islanders: "For me and Paige to work I need to be at my best."

But while both islanders and fans at home were sad about his exit, no one was more crushed than Luca (not even Paige...).

"Dunno what Luca is gonna do now that the love of his life has left the villa #LoveIsland", one said.

Another wrote: "Luca’s next tattoo will be one of Jacques’ face to add alongside Albert Einstein and Winston Churchill #LoveIsland".

A third, clearly emotional, added: "I actually can’t believe I bawled my eyes out over Jacques and Luca #LoveIsland."

The end of the bromance (at least on camera) really did leave many fans at home emotional, with another writing: "Maybe you didn't like jacques but the chat he had with luca was so sad bro like i didn't cry when he was talking to paige but the moment him and luca started talking i immediately started crying #LoveIsland".

Others were confused about how Luca and Jacques' relationship blossomed considering that one is dating the other's ex.

"Anyone else forget Jacques was Gemma’s EX after what just happened tonight between him and Luca? #loveisland", another added.

Jacques' exit leaves Paige in an interesting position, with Adam clearly interested. Will she crack on with him or eventually leave to be with Jacques? To be continued...

