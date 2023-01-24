Love Island: Lana Jenkins shocks Ron with big Hollyoaks ex news

Love Island star Lana Jenkins shocked both her current flame and dating show fans last night with the revelation that she'd had a prior relationship with a soap star!

In Monday's episode (January 23), Winter Love Island 2023's islanders were called together to play a game of never have I ever. In typical fashion, this meant there were quite a few revelations made as the contestants got to know each other just a little bit more.

One of the questions asked was whether any of the islanders had ever dated a celebrity. Since this year's contestants already have claims to fame (such as Olivia Hawkins having starred opposite some huge movie stars), it was no surprise that several of them had indeed dated the stars.

After the game, Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall had a catch-up. Although they're currently not in a couple—because Tanyel Revan coupling up with Ron at the first recoupling—they still seem very interested in keeping together.

During their chat, Ron asked Lana to spill the beans about her celebrity relationship, and she revealed that her last ex was none other than Hollyoaks star, Owen Warner, who you might also recognize as one of the campmates on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2022.

Ron was clearly surprised and confessed that he really didn't know what to think about Lana's confession in the Beach Hut. He wasn't the only one who got a shock, either, as plenty of fans at home were shocked to hear Owen get namedropped on Love Island, and he was soon a trending topic on Twitter as viewers reacted.

One viewer wrote: "LANA AND OWEN WARNER? idk who I'm more jealous of tbf".

Another commented: "#OwenWarner!!!!!! I can see him and Lana tbh, two really lovely people"

A third added: "I audibly gasped when Lana said Owen Warner", and there were plenty more stunned viewers at home, too.

There's going to be more drama in the villa tonight as the public were asked to vote for their two favorite islanders for the first time in the series, with the islanders receiving the fewest votes at risk of being dumped. Who's going to be following in David Salako's footsteps and leaving the villa behind?

Love Island continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV2, and you cant caught up with every episode of the show so far on-demand on ITVX.