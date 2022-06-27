Another episode of Love Island UK 2022, another fresh dose of drama! While a lot happened on Monday's episode, fans were all left convinced that Tasha is not being honest with Andrew.

The two have been coupled up since the first episode (remember when the public got to pick?) but recently Tasha has had doubts — especially when new people like Jay and Charlie have come in. While Andrew was initially relaxed about the prospect of Tasha still wanting to get to know other people, things came to a head when other boys accused Tasha of playing with Andrew's feelings.

(Image credit: ITV Press Centre)

The fight led Andrew and Tasha to discuss if they were on the same page, with Tasha finally telling Andrew that she wants to go all-in with him. While it was a cute moment, fans are not convinced Tasha is being honest and that she will be turning on Andrew when Casa Amor finally arrives.

(Image credit: ITV Press Centre)

One tweeted: "Tasha: I feel like I’m tunnel vision for you …. For the moment. #LoveIsland"; while another wrote: "Don’t believe Tasha but really hope she proves me wrong. Send a gal in for Andrew and see how she likes it, could make them stronger #loveisland".

A third added: "Now we know for sure that Tasha is fake and playing to the cameras. She needs to go now, I’m bored #loveisland".

"Not buying this sudden change of heart on Andrew from Tasha, she's only "happy" with Andrew until the next guy walks in, just wait until Casa Amor, she'll be like a kid in a candy shop. #LoveIsland", said another one.

Others also said they thought her chat with Charlie was unnecessary, as we haven't seen them hang out that much. "Why did Tasha feel the need to explain herself to Charlie was there some bits the footage missed in between? Seems so unprovoked #LoveIsland", one said.

Well, time will tell! Bring on Casa Amor...

How to watch Love Island UK

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITV Hub (opens in new tab), with new episodes airing every night.

If you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, there's an easy way to catch up on Love Island no matter where you are — a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Our favorite ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. It's easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.