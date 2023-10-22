Mamma Mia: I Have A Dream viewers are DIVIDED over this judge's approach
Mamma Mia: I Have A Dream kicked off tonight
It was a great night for ABBA fans tonight, as Mamma Mia: I Have a Dream kicked off tonight at 6 pm on ITV1.
Mamma Mia: I Have a Dream is hosted by Zoe Ball and filmed in Greece, with 14 contestants showing off their dancing and acting skills in a bid to convince judges that they're the right fit for the key roles of Sophie and Sky in the show.
The judges on the show are comedian Alan Carr, Glee star Amber Riley, singer Jessie Ware and West End star Samantha Barks, but there's one judge who has divided viewers with his approach to the role.
'I like Alan Carr as a presenter...but I really don't get the decision to make him a judge on this show. You'd think that considering he's not a musical theatre star, he'd be bringing the comedy,' wrote one viewer.
'But he seems to be taking it seriously rather than being 'the fun.'
But another said, 'love alan carr but he said he hated musicals.'
While another wrote, 'alan carr is such a treasure.'
While another said, 'love alan carr but he said he hated musicals.'
And another said, 'Ok, so I get Amber Riley - yes, Jessie Ware - yes, Samantha Barks - yes...but Alan Carr?? I don't get it? I love Alan as a comedian but he has nothing to bring to the judging panel? Very bizarre choice.'
To which another fan replied, defending the judge, 'I suppose Alan has performed stand-up to an audience so maybe that is why he was chosen for judging. Plus he loves this type of stuff, he said it himself. Also he was in that spoof of the movies for Comic Relief.'
Alan previously talked to What's On TV about what it meant to be on the show. He told us, 'Oh, well, I mean, this is really tragic but they asked me and I started crying!
'I love ABBA. I love Mamma Mia and I love Greece, so it was literally the perfect job. Honestly, I cried and cried and I couldn't believe my luck.'
Mamma Mia: I Have a Dream continues on Sunday, October 29 at 6 pm on ITV1.
