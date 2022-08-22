Marriage fans have all got the same hilarious complaint ahead of the final episode
By Claire Crick published
The final episode of Marriage airs tonight, but fans have all been saying the same thing about the BBC drama.
Marriage on BBC One has left viewers divided since it arrived on our screens last weekend. But as the series comes to an end tonight (Monday, August 22), fans have all been complaining about the exact same thing on social media.
The drama, which stars Sean Bean and Nicola Walker as Ian and Emma, a couple who have been married for 27 years, has been hailed as a triumph by some viewers, while others couldn't get past the first installment, claiming nothing happens in the hour-long episodes.
However, those who have stuck with the show have found themselves drawn to Emma and Ian's seemingly mundane marriage and as the series comes to a close tonight the groundwork that the writers and actors have put into the show will pay off as unspoken tensions and family dramas come to a head.
But while the show might have proven to be something of a 'Marmite' offering from the BBC, one thing pretty much all fans can agree on is how much they dislike the theme tune.
The song, which is played at both the beginning and the end of each episode not only isn't your traditional theme tune, but also is very loud, as well as starting mid-scene and playing out while the characters are still on screen, going about their daily life, like working at a computer while eating toast, or painting a garden chair!
Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the bizarre song, with some even saying it 'scared the life' out of them...
Sorry but the worst theme tune in the history of tv programme making #marriagebbcAugust 19, 2022
Really enjoying the humdrum, simplicity of #marriagebbc The theme tune scared the life out of me thoughAugust 17, 2022
Did anybody else think they were having some kind of breakdown when the theme tune started playing in the bbc drama #marriage?August 17, 2022
Just catching up with the new BBC series 'Marriage' .. really good. But the theme tune is absolutely awful!August 20, 2022
I love this program, but please! Who thought the theme tune was a good idea it actually grated on every nerve of my body I want to rip my ears off!!!#marriagebbcAugust 17, 2022
However, while most people didn't like the theme tune for the show, one fan made a great point, saying they believed it was meant to make for uncomfortable listening, mirroring the uncomfortable silences and everything that had been left unspoken between Emma and Ian...
All those moaning about the #marriagebbc theme tune clearly don’t get that it is deliberately uncomfortable to listen to just as the palpably awkward and painful discourse between the two protagonists - I thought the whole thing was utter genius.August 17, 2022
Tonight's final episode of the drama will see Jessica move home meaning Ian gets to spend some time with his daughter. Meanwhile, Jamie receives an unexpected visitor and Emma decides to tell him and her father some home truths. But how will they feel when she finally tells them what she thinks?
The final episode of Marriage airs tonight on BBC One at 9pm. You can watch the whole series on BBC iPlayer.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
