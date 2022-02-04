‘Married At First Sight Australia’ season 9 is coming to the UK sooner than you think

'Married At First Sight Australia' season 9 is coming soon to the UK!

Married At First Sight Australia season 9 is set to arrive on UK soil earlier than we thought as the broadcaster released an explosive trailer, teasing that the series is “coming soon” to the UK.

The teaser, captioned: 'Will they find a soul mate or a 'no, mate'? Brand new Married at First Sight Australia is coming soon to E4. #MAFSAus' is jam-packed with all the drama we could ask for, from tears and tantrums to blossoming romances.

The new series only just started in Australia on Jan. 31, and although there has been no confirmed UK release date, we know that it’s set to broadcast this February on E4.

Karl Warner, Head of Youth and Digital at E4, has promised that the show will be as gripping as the last series. He said in a statement: "We've now caught up with the Australian broadcast schedule so we can be as close to the action as possible. Married at First Sight Australia is the show everyone was talking about in 2021 and I've no doubt it'll be just as addictive in 2022."

As usual, the new series will see a fresh set of brides and grooms tie the knot, but with a difference — none of them know each other and are complete strangers!

The couples will be paired together by relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling, along with clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla. Then, the future newlyweds must meet their partners for the first time at the altar.

Relationship expert Mel Schilling is back with her expertise. (Image credit: Channel 4/E4)

After the wedding, the newlyweds will see their relationships put to the test as they embark on numerous challenging weeks, such as 'Home Stays' week, Alessandra’s 'Intimacy' week, 'Confessions' week, and the final 'Couples Retreat' where the brides and grooms go on holiday together.

Will we see any happily-ever-afters for these couples? Or will it all end in heartbreak? We’ll have to find out!

If you can't wait until it hits our screens in February, here's how to watch Married At First Sight Australia season 9 online anywhere in the world.

