Married At First Sight UK viewers criticise THIS aspect of show
Married At First Sight UK fans have questioned the matches on the show
Married At First Sight UK viewers have taken to social media to express their doubts about this year's contestants as 'they are not ready' for a relationship.
The most recent episode of Married At First Sight UK aired on Friday, September 27th. In it, the newly married couples participated in the first commitment ceremony of the season.
'So caught up on married at first sight. The "experts" really have chosen wrong this year, they needed to tell majority they need to concentrate on themselves and there demons before having a relationship they are not ready!' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
So caught up on married at first sight. The "experts" really have chosen wrong this year, they needed to tell majority they need to concentrate on themselves and there demons before having a relationship they are not ready!September 28, 2024
Other MAFS fans have questioned the contestants' naivety over going on the show.
'"I never in a million years thought I'd be marrying a stranger." Well, WTF did you think was going to happen when you applied to a TV show called Married at First Sight?' wrote another viewer of the Channel 4 show.
"I never in a million years thought I'd be marrying a stranger."Well WTF did you think was going to happen when you applied to a TV show called Married at First Sight? 🤷🏼♀️ #MAFSUKSeptember 27, 2024
While another wrote, 'Married at First Sight needs to change its name to Therapy at First Sight.'
Married at First Sight needs to change its name to Therapy at First Sight #MAFSUKSeptember 27, 2024
Another fan of the BBC show commented, 'why do people on MAFS get stressed about things ‘moving too fast’? you literally got MARRIED at first sight.'
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
why do people on MAFS get stressed about things ‘moving too fast’? you literally got MARRIED at first sight 🙃September 27, 2024
While another commented on one of groom Casper's comments that his bride reminded him of his sister.
'Catching up on Married at First Sight and I really thought I’d seen everything on this show but the bride reminding him of his twin sister has absolutely floored me,' wrote another shocked fan about the BBC show.
Catching up on Married at First Sight and I really thought I’d seen everything on this show but the bride reminding him of his twin sister has absolutely floored me #MAFSUKSeptember 27, 2024
Meanwhile another fan of the Channel 4 fan said, 'As much as I love married at first sight I feel like so much of drama is forced at times.'
As much as I love married at first sight I feel like so much of drama is forced at timesSeptember 26, 2024
Tune in next week to see what's next for the MAFS couples.
Married At First Sight UK continues tomorrow at 9 pm.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.