Married At First Sight UK viewers criticise THIS aspect of show

Married At First Sight UK viewers have taken to social media to express their doubts about this year's contestants as 'they are not ready' for a relationship.

The most recent episode of Married At First Sight UK aired on Friday, September 27th. In it, the newly married couples participated in the first commitment ceremony of the season.

'So caught up on married at first sight. The "experts" really have chosen wrong this year, they needed to tell majority they need to concentrate on themselves and there demons before having a relationship they are not ready!' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

So caught up on married at first sight. The "experts" really have chosen wrong this year, they needed to tell majority they need to concentrate on themselves and there demons before having a relationship they are not ready!September 28, 2024

Other MAFS fans have questioned the contestants' naivety over going on the show.

'"I never in a million years thought I'd be marrying a stranger." Well, WTF did you think was going to happen when you applied to a TV show called Married at First Sight?' wrote another viewer of the Channel 4 show.

"I never in a million years thought I'd be marrying a stranger."Well WTF did you think was going to happen when you applied to a TV show called Married at First Sight? 🤷🏼‍♀️ #MAFSUKSeptember 27, 2024

While another wrote, 'Married at First Sight needs to change its name to Therapy at First Sight.'

Married at First Sight needs to change its name to Therapy at First Sight #MAFSUKSeptember 27, 2024

Another fan of the BBC show commented, 'why do people on MAFS get stressed about things ‘moving too fast’? you literally got MARRIED at first sight.'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

why do people on MAFS get stressed about things ‘moving too fast’? you literally got MARRIED at first sight 🙃September 27, 2024

While another commented on one of groom Casper's comments that his bride reminded him of his sister.

'Catching up on Married at First Sight and I really thought I’d seen everything on this show but the bride reminding him of his twin sister has absolutely floored me,' wrote another shocked fan about the BBC show.

Catching up on Married at First Sight and I really thought I’d seen everything on this show but the bride reminding him of his twin sister has absolutely floored me #MAFSUKSeptember 27, 2024

Meanwhile another fan of the Channel 4 fan said, 'As much as I love married at first sight I feel like so much of drama is forced at times.'

As much as I love married at first sight I feel like so much of drama is forced at timesSeptember 26, 2024

Tune in next week to see what's next for the MAFS couples.

Married At First Sight UK continues tomorrow at 9 pm.