Mary J. Blige is behind Lifetime's latest love story Family Affair, debuting tonight

Along with being a Grammy-winning R&B legend and global music icon, Mary J. Blige is a twice-Oscar-nominated actress and prolific film and TV producer through her Blue Butterfly Productions label. And tonight, the Queen of Hip-Hop continues her movie collaborations with the Lifetime network — Mary J. Blige's Real Love premiered on Lifetime on Saturday, June 10, 2023, with Mary J. Blige's Strength of a Woman following the next week on Saturday, June 17, 2023 — with a brand-new romantic drama, Mary J. Blige's Family Affair.

Debuting Saturday, January 25, at 8pm Eastern Time on Lifetime, Mary J. Blige's Family Affair "picks up as Kendra (Ajiona Alexus) and Ben (Da’Vinchi) move out of the city in hopes of finally building a life together," reads the title's official synopsis. "With all their family around and inserted in their lives, tensions rise as they struggle with fertility issues and Kendra tries to find her footing with Ben’s son Miles."

The description continues: "Their relationship reaches a boiling point when Ben secretly helps his brother, and Kendra returns to the city and an old friend comes back into her life. The family must come together to help Kendra and Ben save their relationship and stay true to their real love." In the film, Ajiona Alexus and Da’Vinchi will reprise their roles from Real Love and Strength of a Woman.

Inspired by Blige’s best-selling 2001 song of the same name, the 90-minute movie is part of a multi-film deal between the singing legend and Lifetime and will debut tonight as part of the network's Voices of a Lifetime slate, which spotlights the lives and accomplishments of famed Black entertainers. (Original films centered on fellow icons Lisa Lisa and Gloria Gaynor will debut in February as part of the platform.)

To tune into the premiere of Mary J. Blige's Family Affair tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Mary J. Blige's Family Affair will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, January 26.

Official Trailer | Mary J. Blige's Family Affair | Lifetime - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair before tuning into the new romantic drama tonight on Lifetime.