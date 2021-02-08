Michael B. Jordan enters partnership with Amazon

Michael B. Jordan’s production banner, Outlier Society, has boosted the partnership between the actor and Amazon. Jordan and Outlier Society signed into a first-look film deal and overall television deal. They’re getting to work right away with Jordan’s starring vehicle, Without Remorse, which will launch globally on Amazon Prime Video on April 30.

The Jordan and Amazon’s announcement means the film pact will see Outlier Society produce and acquire films showcasing diverse filmmakers and talent for the studio’s continuously growing original movie slate. The deal won’t be constrained to only film and TV as Jordan and Outlier will have cross-collaboration with Amazon’s vast array of businesses, from fashion to Audible to music and whatever else may come. Recently Jordan appeared in Amazon’s Super Bowl spot promoting its Alexa service.

The first film to kick off this partnership, Without Remorse, stars Michael B. Jordan as a Navy SEAL John Clark, aka John Kelly. The character is part of the espionage world created by author Tom Clancy. Directed by Stefano Sollima, the origin story involves Clark looking for revenge after losing his family to a Russian soldier squad. After exposing a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war, he teams up with fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell). Without Remorse will join Amazon's other Clancy-based series hit, Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski.

Along with Without Remorse, Michael B. Jordan has a few other upcoming projects on the way. He will star and produce the Denzel Washington-directed feature Journal for Jordan. He is set to reprise his role in the third installment of the Rocky franchise, Creed III. Jordan is also developing a feature-length adaptation of DC Comics Static Shock, a superhero from the DC Comics imprint Milestone Comics.