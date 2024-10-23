Michael Fassbender spy drama The Agency gets surprising release date that has me stoked

About a week ago the first images for the upcoming spy drama The Agency starring Michael Fassbender were shared with the added nugget that info on a release date would be coming “soon.” My expectation was that maybe it would sneak into the final days of the 2024 calendar or the first few weeks of 2025 at the earliest. So I was pleasantly surprised to discover that The Agency is premiering much sooner than that.

According to a preview of what is coming to Paramount Plus in November on the streamer's press site, The Agency is going to premiere on Paramount Plus on Friday, November 29. It’s unclear if this is the release date for all Paramount Plus subscribers worldwide or just those in North America. We’ve reached out to Paramount Plus for confirmation and additional details, including the shows’ expected debut on the Paramount Plus with Showtime (formerly just Showtime) cable channel in the US.

With that news, The Agency immediately jumps to one of my most anticipated shows to come in 2024. Based on the French TV series Le Bureau des Légendes (aka The Bureau), The Agency follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

In addition to Fassbender, the series stars Richard Gere, Jeffry Wright, Jodie Smith-Turner, John Magaro, India Fowler and more, including a guest star role for Hugh Bonneville. George Clooney is also on board as an executive producer for the series.

At the time of publication there is no trailer for The Agency, but considering we’re just a little more than a month away from its premiere, we expect that to change in the near future.

For a fan of spy dramas like me, the sooner-than-expected arrival of The Agency is fantastic news. Slow Horses season 4 recently wrapped up, and The Old Man season 2 is ending on October 24. And while Netflix has multiple upcoming entries to the genre with The Diplomat season 2 and Black Doves (the latter premiering after The Agency), these are expected to have all their episodes available at once for bingeing, while The Agency is expected to release episodes weekly, giving us a longer time to enjoy it.

If you want to watch The Agency when it premieres on Paramount Plus, you must have a subscription to the streaming service.